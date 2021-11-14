No. 3 Missouri wrestling got its first home win of the season with a 38-3 victory over Northern Colorado (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) at the Hearnes Center on Sunday.
The Tigers (2-0, 2-0) earned victories in nine of their 10 matches , ending the dual with seven straight individual victories.
Missouri got off to a slow start, with the first four matches being decided by decisions. Missouri coach Brian Smith said that the lightweights on the team were exerting a lot of energy and trying to do too much, but knows that they're still learning to wrestle at the college level.
"All these guys I'm talking about are still freshmen and I love the energy in the beginning," he said. "But they've got to learn to use their good techniques and score the easy takedowns. Take what they're giving, not trying to force it."
One of those freshmen lightweights was Trey Crawford, who wrestled in the 133-pound match, was originally slated to face a ranked opponent in the dual. But a last-minute switch from Northern Colorado changed his opponent to Dyson Kunz. Crawford won his match in a 5-0 decision.
"We have such a great team that no matter who I wrestle, ranked or unranked, it's just another match," Crawford said. "And hopefully, we'll get up there and start making some noise shortly."
Northern Colorado's only points came from the 141-pound match after No. 14 Andrew Alirez earned a 3-1 sudden victory over No. 7 Allan Hart.
"They were two top-10 kids that were going at it," Smith said. "We were cutting the corner off of his shot and I thought we might get it. He's good there, Hart, but he didn't and Alirez ended up winning that position in the end."
After Hart's loss, the Tigers started to ramp up the offense. After Josh Edmond's 8-6 decision over Christopher Sandoval, No. 9 Jarrett Jacques got the bonus points going for Missouri after a 20-7 major decision victory over Nathan Moore.
Shortly after, freshman Keegan O'Toole kept that energy going, getting a victory over Nick Knutson by fall in the 165-pound match. His fall victory was his second of the season, and one of two on the day for Missouri. O'Toole had been fighting an illness after returning from North Dakota State.
"It was a rough week, but I'm glad I battled back," he said. "I was able to get the win out there and now I get to get a little bit of rest in me, do some schoolwork and then ramp up for this week's dual."
Missouri's final four matches also ended with bonus points, with redshirt sophomores Peyton Mocco and Zach Elam earning major decisions, redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Kent earning a technical fall and freshman Rocky Elam winning by fall.
Missouri will have its second home dual of the season against Air Force on Friday.
"We'll get better, and I know they will," Smith said. "It's a matter of just getting their confidence when they step out here."