Missouri wrestling will have a chance to back up its No. 3 ranking in the latest National Wrestling Coaches Association poll Thursday in a road dual against No. 5 Arizona State.
The dual between the Tigers and Sun Devils begins at 8 p.m. at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona. It will be streamed live on Pac-12 Insider and is free to watch.
Missouri’s first road dual comes five days after it dominated as hosts of the Tiger Style Invite at Staley High School in Kansas City.
Five Tigers won individual titles and 14 placed in the top three in their respective weight classes. Missouri won the team title with 187.5 points, well ahead of second-place Cal Poly (129.5).
The invite offered high-level competition for MU ahead of its dual against the Sun Devils. Brock Mauller and Keegan O’Toole faced opponents nationally ranked in the top 15 of their weight classes in the finals.
ASU has seven wrestlers ranked in the top 20 of their weight classes.
The Sun Devils defeated No. 21 Rutgers 25-16 in their first dual of the season this past Saturday.
Seven ASU wrestlers then won individual titles at the Journeyman Collegiate Classic in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a two-day tournament that wrapped up Monday.
Thursday’s dual is the Sun Devils’ home opener.
After Saturday’s invite, Missouri coach Brad Smith said he wants to see his team carry momentum into the later periods of their matches.
“We have to score takedowns in these big matches, multiple takedowns to get more points,” he said. “I think we have a really good squad, but we still have a lot of things to work on.”
Thursday’s slate of matches pits six top-10 wrestlers against each other.
No. 8 Mauller, ranked No. 8 at 149 pounds by FloWrestling, will face No. 3 Kyle Parco.
Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole, the defending national champion and top-ranked wrestler at 165 pounds, will face No. 19 Tony Negron, who went undefeated on his way to the 165-pound title Monday in Bethlehem.
Missouri heavyweight Zach Elam, ranked No. 7, is set to face top-ranked Cohlton Shultz, who finished second in the heavyweight division at last season’s national championships.
Mauller, O’Toole and Elam are undefeated so far this season, and Thursday’s matches figure to be a strong test of their records.
Despite its success in Kansas City, Missouri got right back to work in the practice room. The Tigers practiced Wednesday before traveling to Tempe.
Smith said his wrestlers are great at addressing specific situations to work on and get better.
“It’s a quick week in a long season,” he said. “We have to keep going and not get down on ourselves.”
Thursday will be the eighth time the Tigers and Sun Devils have faced each other in a dual. MU is 2-4-1 all-time against the Sun Devils.
Missouri won the most recent meeting 19-14 last February in Tempe.
After Thursday’s dual, the Tigers face short rest again. They’ll head to St. Charles for the Lindenwood Open on Saturday. MU defeated Lindenwood 55-0 in its season-opening dual.