Big 12 wrestling is back in Columbia.
Third-ranked Missouri (1-0) hosts its first meet of the season against Northern Colorado in a battle of Big 12 teams at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Hearnes Center.
Missouri is coming off of its season opener against North Dakota State, where it took nine of 10 matches en route to a 37-3 victory. Even with the dominant victory, Missouri coach Brian Smith said he wasn't satisfied with the results.
"That's not to say that we wrestled poorly," he said. "I just can see things in every match where we can improve, and there's just so many small things."
The Bears head into the matchup 4-0 on the season after sweeping the UNC duals, including a 19-15 victory over Big 12 rival Utah Valley.
The Tigers head into the duel with nine of their 10 wrestlers ranked in the top 25 of their weight class, including four within the top 10, according to InterMats.
Of the 10 Missouri wrestlers, three will potentially go against ranked opponents, with the big match being the 141-pound match, as No. 5 Allan Hart is slated to go against Northern Colorado's No. 16 Andrew Alirez.
"It's early for rankings, but they're both really good," Smith said. "I mean, we know Allan is. And I've seen this kid (Alirez) wrestle, and he's very talented."
With the other seven matches going against unranked opponents, Smith will be looking to see how his wrestlers perform both at home and after a 12-hour trip back from Fargo, North Dakota.
"Travel can't be a factor because everybody's going to travel at one point or another," he said. "So it's going to be the mental state of the team and what kind of energy that I'm looking forward to seeing. I want to see coming off this travel how they wrestle with energy."