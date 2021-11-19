In its first time facing Air Force wrestling, No. 3 Missouri secured a 39-3 victory over the Falcons at the Hearnes Center on Friday.
The Tigers (3-0, 3-0 Big 12) earned victories in nine of their 10 matches, including their final eight on the night.
Missouri started off the night slow according to coach Brian Smith. Each of its first four matches ended with victories by decisions. After the four matches, Missouri had a 9-3 lead.
"I feel like our lightweights are still struggling with their confidence in scoring," Smith said. "But I remind myself too that there are a lot of freshmen in that group."
Air Force's Jared Van Vleet was the only wrestler to score for the Falcons (0-1, 0-1) after his 6-4 decision victory over Missouri's Trey Crawford in the 133-pound match.
The Tigers began to run away after the 157-pound match, when Missouri's Jarrett Jacques secured his first fall victory of the season over Giano Petrucelli.
Before the match, Jacques said that Smith and teammate Keegan O'Toole were joking about his lack of fall victories over his college career.
"Coach Smith looked at me and said 'How many pins do you have in your career?'" Jacques said. "I don't know how many I have, but when I got the pin, I looked at him and said, 'There's one for sure.'"
After Jacques' victory, Missouri got bonus points in four of its final five matches. Jeremiah Kent won his match by fall, while O'Toole, Rocky Elam and Zach Elam won their matches by technical fall.
"It's a goal of our team to score bonus points in matches and we want to put big points on the board," Smith said.
The Tigers will have some of their team travel to St. Charles on Saturday to participate in the Lindenwood Open. Smith said that the starters will not be participating, but rather will be getting ready for the tri-dual Dec. 4, when they face No. 8 Virginia Tech and No. 16 Northern Iowa.
"They have a couple really good guys and a couple All-Americans too," Smith said. "It'll be some big duals for us."