Two close losses last weekend against No. 2 Baylor and No. 10 Hawaii ended Missouri’s undefeated season, but Missouri has a chance to redeem itself as conference play starts at 2 p.m. Sunday with No. 16 Kentucky visiting the Hearnes Center.
The importance of this matchup should not be overlooked. The only other ranked team in the Southeastern Conference at the moment is No. 12 Florida. The winner of Sunday’s match could solidify themselves as a top two or three team in the SEC.
The 8-2 Tigers will be taking on a 7-4 Wildcat team that has already played five ranked opponents. Kentucky went 3-2 in those matches with impressive wins over Southern California and Louisville. This will be Missouri’s fourth ranked opponent in 11 games. The Tigers are 1-2 against teams in the AVCA Top 25 so far this season.
Missouri will look to end a bad streak against Kentucky on Sunday. The Wildcats have won the last three matchups, including both meetings last year by a combined score of 6-1.
Leah Edmond has proved to be Kentucky’s best offensive weapon. The 6-foot-2-inch senior from Lexington, Kentucky, has 167 kills on the season, almost matching Missouri’s leading number of 178 kills from Kylie Deberg.
Missouri’s offense still ranks first in the nation with a .343 hitting percentage, while Kentucky is outside the top 50. However, the Wildcats rank 16th nationally in kills per set, but the Tigers are close behind at 22nd.
Sunday’s matchup will be a challenge, but the Missouri offense has enough firepower to take down the Wildcats. Led by Andrea Fuentes, who ranks sixth nationally in assists per set, the Tigers will look to continue to fuel the three main scorers in Deberg, Leketor Member-Meneh and Tyanna Omazic.
Fuentes has been crucial for Missouri, tallying 413 assists in only 10 games. The next closest Tiger has 19 assists. Fuentes’ consistency has allowed the Tigers' offense to flourish despite a challenging non-conference schedule.
One of the more important offensive pieces this season has been the high success rate of hits by Omazic. She has been outstanding, ranking third on the team in kills with 96 on a .500 hitting percentage,which is the highest percentage on the team by anyone who has contributed more than 20 kills. Kayla Caffey is the next closest with a .388 hitting percentage on 52 kills.
A win over Kentucky could establish Missouri as a favorite to win the SEC. The Tigers have already won twice, and this year would follow the three year pattern,as SEC championships in 2013 and 2016 set up the Tigers to win again in 2019. And with only two ranked matchups left on the schedule for the Tigers, it is a realistic possibility.
Sunday’s matchup will broadcast live on ESPNU. Fans can also stream the game on WatchESPN.
Following Sunday’s matchup, the Tigers will take on LSU at 6 p.m. Oct. 2 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.
Supervising editor is Melanie Rau