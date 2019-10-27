Despite a couple of mental lapses that allowed Mississippi State to keep the match competitive, the Tigers were able to regroup each time to defeat the Bulldogs in straight sets (25-19, 27-25, 25-23) Sunday afternoon at Hearnes Center.
Missouri began the match out of sync and quickly made six attack errors which gave Mississippi the advantage. The Tigers had a hitting percentage of .000 before calling a timeout with the match tied at 11. When they returned to the court, they were a different team.
The Tigers came out and looked dominant on offense, setting up Leketor Member-Meneh and Kylie Deberg for easy kill opportunities. Missouri held on for a 25-19 set win despite committing 10 errors. Missouri finished the set hitting .346 and held Mississippi State to .000 after the Bulldogs made eight errors with only eight kills.
“At certain times we make attacking errors when we try to do too much,” interim head coach Joshua Taylor said. “We shouldn’t be doing that. We are trying to be a little too perfect when we are just trying to be good.”
There were multiple instances when this was evident. Tyanna Omazic made a couple of mistakes when trying to be aggressive on the sideline and was also called for over-the-net penalties during the match. Taylor also mentioned Deberg taking too many sharp angles on her shots when it was not needed.
The match continued with a completely different second set. Both teams put up impressive offensive numbers in a back and forth set that had a combined 32 kills. Missouri hit an outstanding .438 while Mississippi was close behind at .348. The teams traded points until Missouri broke away at 24-21, but the Bulldogs came right back and tied the match at 24 to send it into extra points after a couple of mistakes by the Tigers.
However, Taylor called another timeout and his team responded once again. The Tigers came out and took the set 27-25 after two nicely set up kills from Member-Meneh and Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana.
“We were able to regroup really nicely certain times,” Taylor said. “We were tied at 24 in the second set but were able to come out with a win which was really nice.”
The Tigers used the momentum from the previous two sets to build a big lead early in the third which they never relinquished. Missouri won 25-18 and clinched its second straight-set victory.
“We did little things well,” Taylor said. “Certain times when we needed a point we got a stop on defense and made a decent dig and then took a good swing in transition. I think we were being disciplined and focusing on doing those little things well.”
Missouri ended the day hitting .415, and now have hit over .300 in three straight conference matches after not reaching the mark in the first five. Deberg led the way with 14 kills but Member-Meneh also had an impressive day with 13 kills on an efficient .765 hitting.
The victory improved the Tigers to 14-4 on the year and 6-2 in conference play. The Tigers remain one loss behind the conference leaders.
“Earning a three set win in the SEC is always nice,” Taylor said. “I think our girls did a good job of resetting mentality and moving forward.”
The Tigers are back in action at 8 p.m. Wednesday for a crucial conference matchup against No. 13 Florida at the Hearnes Center.