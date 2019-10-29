A potential conference-altering matchup comes to Hearnes Center at 8 p.m. Wednesday as No. 24 Missouri takes on No. 13 Florida. Wednesday marks the last home matchup, currently, against a ranked opponent for the Tigers, and one that could determine the winner of the SEC.
The Tigers currently sit one loss out of first place in the SEC standings as the schedule heads towards the midway mark of conference play, trailing only Florida and Kentucky. Wednesday's matchup against the Gators is the only meeting between the two schools this season, but the Tigers will get a shot at redemption against the Wildcats on Nov. 20 in Lexington after dropping the first match against Kentucky on Sept 29.
During Missouri’s most recent SEC Championship in 2016, the Tigers took down No. 5 Florida late in the season to clinch a tie for the conference crown with the Gators at 16-2. The same type of result could lend itself to this season if the Tigers are able to come away with a win. The only ranked opponent left on the schedule for Missouri after the Gators is No. 15 Kentucky, a match that will also have huge SEC implications if both schools continue their current trends.
The Gators come into the match 17-3 on the season and 8-1 in conference play. Florida’s only losses have come against No. 5 Stanford, No. 6 Minnesota and No. 15 Kentucky. Meanwhile, Missouri is 14-4 on the year and 6-2 in conference play. The Tigers' losses have come against No. 4 Baylor, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 21 Hawaii and Ole Miss.
The biggest advantage Florida has over Missouri is its defense. The Gators rank second in the SEC in opponents hitting percentage, holding its opposition to .177. This will be the biggest trend to watch, as Missouri enters the match as the top ranked hitting percentage team in the SEC and second in the country with an average of .320.
However, the Florida offense is good as well, ranking second in the SEC with a hitting percentage of .273. This could cause a problem for Missouri, which ranks 11th in the SEC in opponents hitting percentage, allowing opponents to strike for .221 on average. The Gators also rank first in the SEC in blocks per set, averaging 2.62, while Missouri ranks 11th and averages 1.98 blocks per set.
The Gators will try to match the Tigers' offense with an attack led by Thayer Hall and Marlie Monserez. Hall has accounted for 271 kills, which places her sixth in the SEC. Monserez has controlled the Florida offense with 709 assists this season, which is fourth best in the SEC.
Lauren Dooley leads the Florida defense with 74 blocks, second best in the conference. Another important contributor is Allie Gregory, who ranks third in the SEC with 302 digs.
The outcome will be determined by how well Florida can contain Missouri’s high powered offensive attack of Kylie Deberg and Tyanna Omazic. The Tigers have been on a roll lately though, hitting over .400 in two of their previous three matches, which has helped drive their current four-game win streak.
Missouri setter Andrea Fuentes, who was named the SEC Overall Player and Setter of the Week on Monday, is second in the country in assists per set, averaging 11.73. It will be important to see if Fuentes can set up kill opportunities for Deberg and Omazic that are out of reach of the Gator blockers.
Deberg will also need to use her skills from the service line if the Tigers are to pull off the upset. The Hudson, Iowa product ranks first in the SEC and 10th in the country at .55 aces per set. Missouri’s outside hitter also ranks first in the SEC and sixth in the country in kills per set with an average of 5.02.
The Tiger offense will also need a big day from Omazic, who has been one of the most efficient hitters in the country despite battling an ongoing ankle injury suffered on Oct. 6 against Texas A&M. The middle blocker from Kansas City ranks second in the SEC and 21st in the country in hitting percentage with an average of .412.
For Missouri to come away with a victory, it will need to rely on its biggest offensive weapons to offset the powerful Gator defense. The Tigers will also need their leading block getter, Kayla Caffey, to keep pace with Dooley on the defensive end.
Following Wednesday’s matchup against No. 13 Florida, Missouri will travel to College Station for a 2 p.m. matchup Sunday against Texas A&M inside Reed Arena.
Supervising editor is Rajdeep Barman.