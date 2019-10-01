After a perfect 8-0 start, No. 22 Missouri has dropped three straight matches and will be looking to get back on track against LSU in the battle of Tigers on Wednesday.
However, Missouri’s past three matches were against some of the toughest teams in the country. The Tigers lost to No. 1 Baylor, No. 11 Hawaii and No. 15 Kentucky. Despite three straight losses, Missouri has only dropped five spots in the AVCA poll.
The reason for the losing streak can be traced back to Missouri’s struggles in closing out sets in the last two matches. The Tigers were in good positions to win sets the last two matches, but with a few points going the opponents‘ way at that juncture, everything seemed to fall apart for Missouri.
“We need to do a lot of work off of the court to find a way to be tougher in situations when things aren’t going our way,” interim coach Joshua Taylor said after Sunday’s loss to Kentucky. “I thought it was also an issue when we played Hawaii. It is something we need to improve on.”
Missouri’s biggest problem last match was tip-coverage. Kentucky was aggressive when attacking 50/50 balls over the net. Missouri struggled to find answers when the Wildcats made these quick plays.
“We have to work on tip-coverage,” Taylor said. “They must have had 15 kills with kills over the top of the net that we just watched drop. That has got to be something we work on in practice.”
Even though LSU might seem an easy matchup for Missouri coming out of a three match losing streak, it should not be taken lightly. The Tigers from Baton Rouge have an 8-4 record that already includes two SEC victories over Arkansas and Mississippi State, both in straight-sets.
Taylor Bannister has been the offensive leader for LSU, leading the team with 154 kills. The 6-foot-5 junior from Missouri City, Texas, was an All-SEC member in 2018 after tallying 456 kills for LSU last season.
Bannister will be battling against Missouri’s top offensive weapon in Kylie Deberg. She ranks seventh in the nation in kills per set with an average of 5.13 and also features in the top 10 in aces per set and points per set. The 6-5 junior from Hudson, Iowa, has led the Tigers in kills every game this season, already accounting for 200 kills in 2019.
Missouri has a six game win streak against LSU that includes three straight wins in Baton Rouge. The Tigers haven’t dropped a game against LSU since 2014.
The match will broadcast live on ESPNU. Fans can also watch online via WatchESPN.
Following LSU, Missouri will be back at the Hearnes Center for a 1 p.m. matchup Sunday against Texas A&M.