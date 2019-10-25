Very quickly, the Tigers had four service errors and were suddenly in a competitive first set on the road against a desperate Arkansas team that had only one conference win in seven tries. However, Missouri made sure the close call didn’t last long.
A quick 12-2 run ensured a 25-15 first-set victory for Missouri. It was led by three kills from Leketor Member-Meneh, who quickly set the tone for the Tigers' straight-set (25-15, 25-19, 25-23) victory Friday night over the Razorbacks in Fayetteville.
The run sparked an offense for Missouri that had been missing in its conference play before Sunday’s victory over Tennessee. Things have changed quickly since then.
The Tigers' hitting percentage Friday night is the most obvious indicator that shows just how much more dominant Missouri was in the first set against Arkansas. They hit .455 while the Razorbacks managed to hit just .138. Missouri’s defense came up big, defending the Razorback set plays well and totaling six blocks on the night.
“We set the tone early tonight and I thought we were pretty consistent offensively throughout,” interim head coach Joshua Taylor said in a press release. “Virtually everyone who played tonight contributed in key situations, whether it was attacking, from the service line or passing.”
The trend from the first set continued into the second. Missouri found itself battling back and forth with the Razorbacks until 20-19, when the Tigers went on a 5-0 run to close out the set 25-19. Two service aces from Missouri and two errors by the Razorback attack ended any hopes Arkansas had of stealing the set.
Missouri volleyball was clearly back to playing with the confidence it had before conference play began. Despite nine service errors, the Tigers continued their aggressive approach of attacking from the service line, which resulted in 10 service aces.
During recent matches when the Tigers began making mistakes, Missouri appeared to be playing without confidence, focusing on not making mistakes instead of just playing the match. However, that type of play was not in evidence against Arkansas.
Despite a rally that put the Razorbacks just one point behind the Tigers late in the third set, Missouri responded with three crucial digs that set up an attack to keep the lead in an eventual 25-23 set and match victory.
The win proved just how much Missouri has improved mentally since the start of conference play. The team now responds to runs by its opponents with runs of its own instead of trying to do too much and making mistakes. Taylor has preached this in recent weeks, and it looks to have just finally stuck in the past three matches.
Kylie Deberg led the way once again with 14 kills, and Tyanna Omazic added 10 kills and two service aces on an impressive .471 hitting. Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana also had a big night, adding nine kills on .500 hitting. Defensive specialist Riley Sents led the way with 14 digs and also tallied an ace.
Overall, the Tigers hit .347, their second-highest in a conference match this season. It was the eighth time this season the Tigers hit .300 or above in a match. Missouri’s straight-set victory lasted just 78 minutes.
Missouri’s victory improved its overall record to 13-4 on the year and 5-2 in conference play. The Tigers remain one loss behind the conference leaders.
Missouri will be back on the court at home at 1 p.m. Sunday for a matchup against Mississippi State in Hearnes Center.
Supervising editor is Rajdeep Barman.