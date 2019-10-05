After a career-high 11 kills during Missouri’s victory over LSU on Wednesday, middle blocker Kayla Caffey and the No. 22 Missouri Tigers will look for a second straight victory when Texas A&M visits Hearnes Center at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Wednesday night’s win was the first conference victory of the season for the Tigers after they lost the SEC opener to Kentucky on Sept. 29. The Tigers offense was once again led by outside hitter Kylie Deberg, as she tallied a team high with 20 kills on .234 hitting. Deberg now sits at 220 kills on the season, 92 more than the next Tiger. But one of the biggest surprises from Wednesday was Caffey, who posted a career-high 11 kills while also adding a block. She finished the night second on the team in kills and raised her season total to 63.
Missouri has been efficient when attacking its opponents. The Tigers rank third in the country with a .327 hitting percentage. Tyanna Omazic has been the leader for the Tigers in hitting percentage, totaling 115 kills on a .448 hitting percentage.
In addition to Omazic, another player to watch is Missouri setter Andrea Fuentes. Fuentes recorded another 40-plus assist match on Wednesday and now leads the Tigers with 492 assists on the season. She ranks fifth in the country with an average of 11.49 assists per set.
A big key to Missouri’s offensive success is its dominating service game. The Tigers rank sixth in the country in aces per set with an average of 2.03. This was evident during Wednesday’s match, as the Tigers had three quick aces in the first set against LSU that put them in the lead early to help snap their three match losing streak.
“Tonight was big, as we needed to get back on track following a tough recent stretch,” interim head coach Joshua Taylor said after the win against LSU. “We served outstanding in set one and set the tone for the match.”
The Aggies come into the match at 10-3 after defeating Arkansas in straight sets Friday night. Texas A&M’s offense is led by the duo of Hollann Hans and Lauren Davis. Hans has already tallied 191 kills on the season, while Davis has added another 127.
The Aggies have impressive wins over Oklahoma, Alabama, Dayton and Arkansas on the season. However, Texas A&M has only faced two ranked teams this season in Louisville and Texas, dropping both matches. Meanwhile, Missouri has played four ranked opponents, and picked up its biggest win of the season against No. 14 Michigan on Sept. 6.
The Tigers and Aggies have met 46 times, with Texas A&M leading the series 36-10. However, Missouri has been victorious in the last three matches and hasn’t suffered a defeat against the Aggies since 2016. The Tigers also have the edge at home, holding an 11-10 advantage when in Columbia.
Sunday’s match will be broadcast live on SEC Network + and fans can also stream the match online on WatchESPN.
Following Sunday’s matchup against Texas A&M, Missouri is back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Hearnes Center against Mississippi.