No plays to run: An oral history of COVID-19 in local sports, one year on

Throughout and around March 11, 2020, COVID-19 uprooted and halted one of world’s vital elements of leisure, activity and joy: sports.
Less than a week after Missouri men’s basketball welcomed 10,047 fans to Mizzou Arena on March 7, 2020, for a win over Alabama, the virus’s rapid spread couldn’t guarantee a safe NCAA Tournament — so it wasn’t played for the first time since before World War II. High schools in Missouri didn’t finish their spring seasons, nor did the NAIA.
Buzzers didn’t wail. Whistles didn’t screech. Floors didn’t squeak. In a fabric of society entrenched with esoteric, divine figures, everyone abruptly felt a little more mortal.
What transpired in the sports world in the next year was a bumpy and ongoing road to normal. Bubbles became more synonymous with controlled, virus-free environments, than bathtubs. COVID-19 testing became an exam no one wanted to pass. And no program was left totally unscathed from the pandemic’s wrath.
Just ask leaders in sports right here in mid-Missouri. The Missourian did just that, bringing you an oral history of local sports in a pandemic year and why they will never be the same.
Before COVID-19 induced a mass shutdown of sports in mid-March, most Americans had little to no knowledge of the virus. That is, until it impacted their daily lives.
James Arnold, athletic director, Columbia College: Around March 7 last year, I had heard — well, I’m a news hawk, anyways — about a virus that was of concern and those sort of things, with no knowledge that it would ever have an impact on our lives.
Alex Huck, athletic director, Battle High School: I think it was probably that week before (March 11), so almost a calendar year ago, and I was sort of supervising lunch in the commons with some of the other principals, assistant principals. We were talking about it. ... Italy had had their cases and were beginning to shut down and starting to become real, but I don’t think we knew what real meant.
Josh Steffen, former basketball coach, Stephens College: (It was) those first couple of weeks of March where it kind of came on the radar for us. And you know, it’s interesting looking back now, we did have a number of people sick at the end of our basketball season, and you didn’t think twice about it. We thought it was a cold or flu or something like that. But looking back now, who knows? Who knows, because that was before a lot of the protocols and precautions and all the things were even thought.
Huck: Quite literally the weekend before (March 11), we hosted at Battle the district basketball tournament(s) for both the boys and girls. When I look back on pictures, … we’ve got probably 2,000-plus people in our gym for the (boys) district final between Battle and Rock Bridge, which at the time were two pretty well-respected teams. It drew a pretty lofty crowd, and so it’s kind of wild to look back and see those pictures of just how crowded the gym is.
Brett Halter, track and field coach, Missouri: I’m not a big consumer of news and social media, so it’s hard to say when I first really got it and started paying attention to (COVID-19). I think probably the weeks leading into the cancellation of the last fall sports segments — or winter sports segments, whatever you want to call it — that’s when I really started paying attention to it and tracking it.
A wild period ensued where over the course of several days in mid-March, sports at all levels ceased to play. Uncertainty reigned, and all involved had stories to tell of that time.
Gary Link, athletic director, Tolton Catholic: We thought we’d be back after spring break.
Cuonzo Martin, men’s basketball coach, Missouri: I remember just right outside this room (at the Southeastern Conference Tournament), ... talking with Mike Kelly just about it. (Texas A&M coach) Buzz Williams just passed by like, “Man, I don’t know what’s going on.” Their room was probably two doors down from us.
Arnold: It was at a baseball game against Missouri Valley College where I was having a phone call with some other athletic directors, and then later our administration that we were going to meet at the end of the week to evaluate a safety plan based on this virus. And that sort of went pretty quickly from there.
Halter: This time last year, I sent coach (Iliyan) Chamov and his crew out to New Mexico (for the NCAA Indoor Championships) on a Tuesday (March 10). I wanted to make sure I had that Wednesday training session secured, and I was going to get on a plane (Thursday), ... take a late flight out and be there as soon as the meet started the next day.
Huck: Ironically, the next weekend, I was supposed to be ending up taking a trip to Florida. And so I did end up taking that trip to Florida, which I remember sitting in the airport and I’m watching SportsCenter or something in that regard on TV, and it was then that the NBA shut down after Rudy Gobert at the press conference kind of touched all the mics, and turns out he ended up testing positive, ... and that was my first kind of “Oh, crap” moment.
Martin: I think maybe 30 minutes later (after talking with Williams), they canceled the games. And that was it.
Jim Sterk, athletic director, Missouri: All of us were kind of in shock when we got shut down, and not knowing the whole unknown of “How bad is this going to be?”
Halter: We were on the javelin runway when I got a call from administration. It was a conference call, Jim (Sterk) was on it saying “Hey, this thing’s really escalating, we’ll keep you posted.” (I) kind of finished out practice somewhat alarmed, not entirely alarmed. (I) headed south out of the training facility and headed down to Panera to get a cup of coffee on the way to the airport. And then the 30 minutes of leaving the track to picking up my cup of coffee, the whole world seemed like it turned upside down.
Steffen: The Rudy Gobert thing happened and then I believe the MLB changed their clubhouse policy. So then it was like, “OK, how widespread is this? Is it going to trickle down to small college athletics? What exactly is going to happen with our spring sports?”
Link: MSHSAA and everyone had to cancel the spring sports season. When that came to fruition, ... whenever we decided to go online and not have a spring season, then we knew it was very, very serious.
Once the inital shock of cancellations wore off, many sports leaders tried to plan ahead. What was next to come?
Arnold: It’s a variety of different challenges and feelings. The first one, honestly, is a lot of fear. I felt a little bit like when I was a kid, I remember when I was a middle-schooler and I had heard that we had gone to war in Iraq. And for whatever reason, as a middle-schooler, I had an irrational feeling that that was going to impact my day-to-day life as an individual in America. And there was a little bit of that same feeling of fear (that day), of “What is going on? Am I in danger?”
Steffen: I spent some time as an outpost guy at a residence hall, helping kids move their stuff around and just check in with our players that were going home, things like that. So it’s all kind of a blur at this point.
Martin: You didn’t know what four, five months presented. And it’s just like, “OK, what’s next? OK, here we are.” Then you’re going back home, you’re making sure your guys understand, don’t go too far because we don’t know what’s going on. Then it goes a month, and two months, and here we are. It was different. Time stopped, so to speak, when it came to sports and real life.
Arnold: Our coaches began immediately — and us as an administrative staff — to pivot from being athletic coaches to now being social workers and, in some ways, tutors and logistic providers. We had students that had to figure out storage because they had to leave abruptly. We had students that had to figure out how they were going to get home or get out of the country safely. We had students that didn’t have technology in order to pivot to online learning. So all of our efforts went to that, and I don’t think there was much time to really breathe.
Link: We were very, very sad. What I was most sad for, I was most sad for the student-athletes that were to miss their spring season and not being able to have our students in class. The hardest part for us, the coaching staff and the athletic director, (is) when you bring in your student-athletes and you tell them they’re going to miss their spring season.
Steffen: Unlike maybe some larger institutions, we don’t go through six, seven levels of decision-making. It trickled down pretty fast when they decided we were going virtual. I believe it was just for a couple weeks was the plan, and then they decided later that they were shutting it down in-person for the rest of the semester. So it came pretty quickly from the president to our VP of student life to (athletic director) Miguel (Paredes) and then to all of us as coaches. And there was some back-and-forth about how long we as coaches are going to remain on campus.
Arnold: It was just frustrating for a lot of (our coaches). This is what you do for a living. That’s scary to have all these health concerns for family and your student-athletes, but also what happens with my career? What’s going to happen with my life that I’m living?
Sterk: I think my wife said that I needed to get help. Psychiatric help.
Once return-to-play protocols were formed and sports returned, it put strain and worry on both programs and players about getting through a season as harm-free as possible.
Steffen: We probably have a different perspective on it to people at higher levels, because for us, our students are scholarship athletes but they’re maybe not necessarily full-scholarship athletes. Someone who comes to compete for us is doing it because they love it. I think 100% of our students wanted to play games, (and) they were given the option to not play and opt out. I don’t think we had one that did. They all wanted to play their sport.
Link: I can’t speak for any other school, but I can speak for Tolton Catholic High School: our students were outstanding. I mean, they probably took it better than I did. They were like, “Hey, we gotta do what we gotta do. We gotta do what’s best for everything.” I have a saying that I tell to all my coaches and the student-athletes, “control what you can control.” And a lot of them took that and threw that right back in my face.
Halter: For me, it’s always been the perspective of somehow, someway as a world society, we find a way to put sport at times bigger than anything else. But at the end of the day, it’s an activity, it’s a fun thing, it doesn’t define us, it’s not who we are. That was the starting point for me, that “Hey, this is a privilege, the thing we get to do.” I’m just explaining to kids that this is an important thing and we’re gonna have to take it serious. There are people dying, we don’t know how this (virus) works yet. But at the same time, it’s trying to provide some hope.
Sterk: What I feel great about is that we are part of the solution, the comeback. We started a ... repopulation committee, as we called it. We had our trainers and then we had team doctors and we were part of gaining confidence to come back. We, along with the vet med area, had students come back first and then started practicing, and I think that gave people confidence that you could do it in a safe and controlled way.
Steffen: (The American Midwest Conference) did a really good job with protocols. We had to send in a travel roster and were screening — not testing — but screening seven, eight times a week. Every time we get together, we screen them. There’s a lot more that goes into it in a pandemic, and I think that’s maybe made us appreciate it a little bit more, but it has also taken some of the fun out of it, too.
COVID-19 provided a year in sports unlike any other. It was also a year no one in sports wants to relive.
Huck: Hopefully we don’t have to deal with (COVID-19) ever again.
Link: Not just at Tolton, but everybody and every high school should be commended for getting through the fall season. Now obviously the winter season ... the spring season, it’s been different that everybody’s adapted to it. I had to cancel homecoming — 3 o’clock on the Friday, we were supposed to play homecoming on the Saturday night — because the team we were supposed to play had a scare in their school, so I said, “Let’s not take a chance.”
Steffen: The way things played out, we played four games in four days, we played five games in six days. We went to St. Louis three out of four days. So it was a lot.
Arnold: In some ways, I think I had a small advantage because I did not know what a full year of what a director of athletics at Columbia College was like before, so having to really adjust to this year ... it was a little easier than if I had done this for 15 years, had an established routine and really was disrupted.
Huck: To me, (COVID-19) has really reinforced the value of sports and all the good that can come from it. I think it’s becoming so clear, given the shutdown, given all the mental health impacts that I think quarantine and COVID has unfortunately had on everyone in our society, I think it’s really reinforced the value of being able to go out and still play sports. That provides an outlet, especially for our kids that for so long they didn’t have. You couple that with the lack of social interaction, and that’s a really tough thing, especially for a teenager, to deal with.
Halter: The reminder is my brother’s 25, 30 years military, has been downrange like five or six times. He rescued a bunch of Special Operations guys off a cliff, he was a Blackhawk pilot, got all shot up in the process in his helicopter ... it was shot so badly that the only chance they had was to destroy it. So that real-life story ... he calls me on satphone from downrange and I hear mortars going off in the background, it’s just a nice reminder I get paid to play a sport, I get paid to play a game. There’s people all over the world that are trying to find a meal every day and dying and battling and whatever it might be, and sport is a game.
Mass COVID-19 vaccination programs have finally arrived. But what stays around (masks? social distancing?) and how long it does — that’s anyone’s guess.
Arnold: In the short term, I don’t think we see a massive relaxation of social distancing efforts — probably even some masking efforts. I think we’ll see testing stick around for a short period of time, maybe into the fall.
Halter: I do believe we’re pack people. Just like various pack animals, we love being with each other. And we like routine. And both of those got blown up with the pandemic. There’s been no routine. The best-laid plans change in an instant. Everybody can tell you stories about plans and contingency plans and contingencies, contingencies, and it’s exhausting.
Steffen: At least we had a chance to play in 14 games, which is better than zero. Yes, I’m glad that the kids had a chance to compete. I wish it would’ve been easier for them, but I am glad our students had a chance to play.
Link: We all wanted to make it work. Academics is always No. 1 here, that’s first and foremost ... and once they came back (after summer), then now we’re back in school, now we gotta work really hard to stay back in school and now extracurricular activities will match up again.
Arnold: Sports are by nature made up of resilient individuals, and coaches and staff and student-athletes will continue to be resilient and find ways to redefine what athletics are for them. And I believe that it will prevail, and there’s a lot of hope on the horizon ... but I think all of us learned a lot of things during this time that may stick around for us. I think there’s some tools from this that will be in our toolbox.
Sterk: We just had an all-staff meeting, I told them you should feel very, very proud for what you’ve done. During this time, to have successes on the court and field and also in the classroom during this time has really been something. Sports are important. It’s been important during this time to have sports.