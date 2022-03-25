Missouri track and field competed in three meets Friday — the Raleigh Relays, the Texas Relays and the Ole Miss Classic. The Tigers took home three top-three finishes with junior Sydney Oberdiek taking first in the women's weight throw.
Oberdiek hurled for a personal best of 200 feet, 2 inches at the Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Mississippi, moving her to fifth-best in Missouri's outdoor record book.
In Austin, Texas, freshman Claudina Diaz took home second in the women's high jump with a leap of 5-9¾. In the men's triple jump, junior Georgi Nachev placed second with a 53-1½ mark.
The Tigers return to action 9 a.m. Saturday at the Ole Miss Classic with men's javelin and 10 a.m. at the Texas Relays with men's high jump.