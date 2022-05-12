Sydney Oberdiek put Missouri track and field on the board Thursday at the SEC Outdoor Championships in Oxford, Mississippi, placing sixth in the women’s hammer throw with a personal best of 200 feet, two inches.
Oberdiek’s finish granted three points to the women’s team. Junior Atina Kamasi and sophomore Erin Zimmerman added three combined points to the women’s score with seventh and eight-place finishes, respectively.
Kamasi and Zimmerman both set personal bests, too, throwing for 163-03 and 163-02, respectively.
In the women’s heptathlon, Isabella Sokolova finished the day in 10th with 2,809 points. Sokolova ran 14.15 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, sitting with 957 points in fifth place.
Sokolova collected 502 more points in the high jump, placing 10th. She followed with another 10th-place finish worth 470 points in shot put, throwing for 29-10, and a third-place time of 25.07 in the 200 worth 880 points.
The heptathlon continues Friday with long jump, javelin and the 800.
Christopher Conrad qualified for the 800 final, placing eighth with a time of 1:48.22 Friday. In a tight finish, the junior was 0.21 seconds from falling out of qualification.
The Tigers return to action for Day 2 at 2:35 p.m. Friday with live results posted to Delta Timing. The meet will be streamed on SECN+ from the start, while a broadcast will run from 6-9:30 p.m.