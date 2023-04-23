Offensive struggles doom Mizzou baseball in loss to Alabama

Missouri only had five hits in its 3-2 loss to Alabama in the series finale on Sunday at Taylor Stadium.
With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Matt Garcia hit a double down the right-field line. Juju Stevens couldn't capitalize, as he flew out to conclude the contest.
"We need to keep adapting the lineup," MU coach Steve Bieser said. "We kept making adjustments to the lineup this weekend due to our hitting struggles and we need to keep changing to where guys can compete."
Alabama (29-12, 9-9 Southeastern Conference) scored two runs in the top of the seventh, which eventually led to a victory. Andrew Pinckney hit a solo home run, and Mac Guscette hit an RBI single to give the Crimson Tide a 3-1 lead.
The Tigers (23-16, 5-13) responded with a run of their own. Tre Morris hit a sacrifice fly to score Garcia, making it 3-2.
Ty Wilmsmeyer also had a run for Missouri. Wilmsmeyer took advantage of a wild pitch by running home to tie the game at one in the bottom of the sixth.
Garcia and Wilmsmeyer were the hitting leaders for the Tigers as they each had two hits for Missouri.
Logan Lunceford was the starting pitcher for the Tigers and had a stellar performance on the mound. The right-hander struck out seven batters and gave up just two hits in 6⅓ innings of work.
Lunceford was on his way to a no-hitter until Tommy Seidl hit a solo home run in the sixth to give the Crimson Tide a 1-0 lead.
"He's (Lunceford) been really good," Bieser said. "We threw him into some brutal situations this season as a freshman, and he dominated today against a very good hitting team."
Missouri will look to bounce back as it heads to Edwardsville, Illinois, to take on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at 5 p.m. Wednesday .