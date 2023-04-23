 Skip to main content
Offensive struggles doom Mizzou baseball in loss to Alabama

Missouri only had five hits in its 3-2 loss to Alabama in the series finale on Sunday at Taylor Stadium.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Matt Garcia hit a double down the right-field line. Juju Stevens couldn't capitalize, as he flew out to conclude the contest.

Matt Garcia reacts after making a base on Sunday at Taylor Stadium

Matt Garcia reacts after reaching base Sunday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Garcia had two of the Tigers' five hits in its loss to Alabama.
Javyn Pimental pitches the ball on Sunday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia.

Javyn Pimental pitches the ball Sunday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers haven't won a conference series since March 17-19, when they swept Tennessee.
Hank Zeisler swings the bat on Sunday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia

Hank Zeisler swings the bat on Sunday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Missouri next plays Wednesday against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
  • Visual Journalism Reporter, Spring 2023. Studying photo and documentary journalism. Reach me at lspakowski@mail.missouri.edu

