When No. 5-ranked Missouri wrestling battled No. 2-ranked Oklahoma State last year, the dual lived up to its billing. The matchup came down to the final bout, and the Cowboys nabbed the close win in Columbia.
On Sunday, the Tigers (10-6, 7-0 MAC) couldn’t keep pace with the Cowboys, falling 26-6 and moving to 10-6 on the season.
Missouri fell behind, 5-0 early, after a technical fall by Cameron Valdiviez.
Allan Hart put the Tigers on the scoreboard with an 11-7 victory.
The highlight of the afternoon for Missouri was provided by the Tigers’ top wrestler Brock Mauller. The No. 6-ranked sophomore defeated Boo Lewallen, the No. 1 wrestler in the nation at 149 pounds. Mauller trailed 3-0 heading into the third period, but he managed to earn one point from an escape and two from a late takedown to send the bout into overtime. Mauller handed Lewallen his first loss of the season with a takedown in the sudden victory period.
"Brock found a way to win," coach Brian Smith said in a release. "Both of those guys are great competitors, but Brock scored at the end of regulation and rode him out to put it in OT. Then he went and got his double and ran through the finish. It was a good win for Brock."
Mauller’s win cut the deficit to 8-6,but the Tigers couldn't notch another point the rest of the dual. Both Jarrett Jacques and Jake Bohlken lost in the tiebreaker period.
"We understood we would have to win close matches in this dual and today, and I thought we competed hard, but unfortunately not the entire seven minutes and lost a lot of close matches," Smith said.
The Tigers return to action on Feb. 9 against Arizona State at home.