Cierra Harrison

Although Missouri softball led No. 3 Oklahoma State for more than three innings, the Tigers ultimately fell 6-3 to the Cowgirls on Day 1 of the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational. 

The Cowgirls (14-1) and their star pitcher Kelly Maxwell proved too tough for the No. 24/23 Tigers to secure the upset. The fifth-year senior nabbed 12 strikeouts and allowed only three hits and two walks over seven innings in the circle.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at mmod5k@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

