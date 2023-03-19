Missouri tennis fell to Mississippi 5-2 on Sunday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

After starting the first round of doubles with a 7-5 loss, the Tigers bounced back and won the next two matchups over Mississippi (8-6, 2-4 SEC). 

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

