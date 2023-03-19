Missouri tennis fell to Mississippi 5-2 on Sunday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Missouri tennis fell to Mississippi 5-2 on Sunday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
After starting the first round of doubles with a 7-5 loss, the Tigers bounced back and won the next two matchups over Mississippi (8-6, 2-4 SEC).
Missouri (10-8, 1-5) struggled in singles. The Rebels defeated the Tigers in five out of six matches, as junior Mae Canete was the lone Tiger to secure a win.
The Tigers continue SEC play against Kentucky at 2 p.m. Friday at the Mizzou Tennis Complex.
Missouri shot a 54-hole score of 7-over 871 to place 14th at the MoutainView Collegiate in Tuscon, Arizona. The Tigers posted a final round 4-over 292.
Freshman Jade Zamora was the low individual for Missouri after firing her second 1-over 71 of the tournament on Sunday. She finished the tournament at even-par and tied for 41st.
Melanie Walker shot 74 on Sunday and finished the tournament at 2 over to tie for 53rd. A stroke behind her at 3 over was graduate Sky Sload, who tied for 59th.
Emily Staples shot her second consecutive 74 on Sunday to finish 4 over and tied for 63rd. Kate Bibby shot a final round 75 to finish 5 over and tied for 69th.
Addie Dobson competed as an individual and finished tied for 88th. She was 20 over for the tournament.
Missouri's next tournament is The Bruzzy on April 1-2 in Denton, Texas. The competition is hosted by North Texas. It will be the Tigers' final tournament before the SEC Championships.
