In the beginning stages of a top-tier volleyball series between No. 9 Missouri and No. 3 Kentucky, Tigers senior Tyanna Omazic came down from a kill only to slip and tear her ACL. As the Hearnes Center stood silent, the Missouri faithful watched one of their key players endure a painful season-ending injury.
“That was the most heartbreaking for me, ’cause I knew that this was going to be my year and it went away in a split second, ” Omazic said.
As if playing in a COVID-19 adjusted season wasn’t enough change for the Kansas City product, Omazic will also have to recover from a major injury.
The Tigers struggled in their doubleheader against Kentucky without their Preseason All-Southeastern Conference standout. After winning the first set in back-to-back matches, Missouri went on to drop the next three sets both times against the conference favorites.
“Emotionally, Tyanna provided something that was really hard to replace,” Missouri coach Josh Taylor said. “She provided so much energy for herself and her teammates.”
Omazic’s energy was contagious, whether it be through videos of her dancing before a game against Alabama or the love she gives fans in the Hearnes Center. That missing energy was something that the Tigers weren’t used to not having.
“I have such a large personality and when you lose that personality, it could create a kind of tension on the court,” Omazic said.
In addition to her senior season ending early, Omazic also has had to struggle with the deaths of both of her grandfathers within the last three weeks. As the senior has endured a mountain of adversity in such a short period of time, she looks to her faith to guide her through it.
“I just have to lean on God and know that everything happens for a reason,” Omazic said. “Whatever obstacle gets thrown at me, I’m going to take it and give it my 110%.”
That strong mentality that she said comes from her grandparents is what allows her to continue to be with the team and give her full support from the sidelines.
“It could be so easy for her just to check out, but she is being supportive and still being a great teammate,” Taylor said.
Although Omazic still shows up for practice everyday, she has had to adjust her schedule. Instead of racking up kills and blocks, she now heads to treatment for most of the practice time to work on strengthening her quad before she goes into surgery. But whenever she gets a chance to watch her teammates practice, she is there supporting them the whole time.
“I’m trying to be the best teammate that I can be,” Omazic said. “But at the same time, I have to focus on my mental being, as well.”
Even with the team not seeing Omazic as much these days, she still makes the most of the short time she has with them by doing what she does best: making people smile.
“The way she brings smiles to people’s faces day in and day out is admirable,” setter Andrea Fuentes said.
When it comes to torn ACL’s, the recovery time can be lengthy. Still, Omazic is going to make sure that she keeps herself busy. The senior leader realizes the influence she has with her teammates, which pushes her to mentor them despite not seeing the floor.
“Even though this injury did happen, I can still be a leader off the court,” Omazic said.
Omazic also hopes to see more of the game from a coach’s point of view. She is paying close attention to how Taylor conducts his business, as, once her playing days are over, Omazic is considering pursuing a career in coaching.
“It’s for sure a good learning process, now (that) I get to see things that the team doesn’t see,” Omazic said.
Whether it be freshman Emily Brown, transfer Erin Williamson or her four-year teammate Kylie Deberg, the entire team has embraced their senior leader. Without having to even say a word, a hug from her teammates in the locker room is sometimes all that Omazic needs.
As the team rallies around her, they want to let her know one thing: It’s OK to not be OK.
“I’m not going to give myself grief, and it’s really helpful to me to get reminded that it’s OK to not be OK,” Omazic said.
As Thanksgiving is approaching, people throughout the country take time to be thankful for their families. For Omazic, she gets moved to tears when she thinks of how thankful she is for her second family in Columbia.
“It’s been a really tough time for me, but they come with positive energy all the time,” an emotional Omazic said. “I’m really thankful for them, they have been somebody I can lean on.”
Fortunately for Tigers fans who love to watch Omazic dominate in the black and gold, the senior will be returning next season. Earlier this fall, the NCAA announced that fall athletes will be granted another year of eligibility because of COVID-19, something that Omazic looks to take full advantage of.
“Even before the injury happened, I was for sure thinking about playing for another year,” Omazic said.
“I’m not ready to leave the college volleyball world,” Omazic said. “I didn’t get to leave my mark.”