Soft spoken, New York native Jenna Laird is the kind of athlete that's always on her toes, literally.
Scratch that.
Missouri softball's Gold Glove shortstop is more than just on her toes. She says she's at least 2 to 3 inches off the ground in the same moment that metal smacks the leather shell of the softball, a second-nature skill that has likely played some role in the performances that led to her laundry list of preseason accolades.
This technique is something Auburn softball dubbed "the hop" in 2016. And, according to Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson, it's a skill each of her players practice — excluding the pitcher and catcher, of course.
The hop is exactly what it sounds like. It's a slight jump that athletes at most fielding positions make right as the pitch enters the contact zone above home plate.
For every pitch, swing, slap and bunt, Missouri's entire defense is off the ground in sync.
Imagine a batter at the right side of the plate, reeling to swing at a 70 mph pitch heading for Julia Crenshaw's mitt.
At third base, Kara Daly steps softly with her right foot, then her left, spreads her stance and is in the air as the ball connects with the bat — if her timing is right. Beside her, Laird is hopping at short. At first base, Riley Frizell rocks forward and lifts her heels before hopping ever so slightly into the air. Cast your gaze past the infield, and left, center and right field are all up and off their feet too.
Some players might mirror Laird, who is only airborne mere inches before her cleats return to the dirt, and others might resemble Frizell.
Frizell, a junior from Willoughby, Ohio, with 32 starts so far this season, simply lifts her heels before responding to the result of the pitch.
"The hop is a way to get your body on time to react to where the ball is," Frizell said. "If I'm sitting there on my heels and someone hits a shot to my gloved hand, I can't move. I'm kind of, like, stuck in concrete."
Although Laird said she's grown up honing her hop since she was young in the sport, Frizell said she first learned the technique as a sophomore in college.
The hop is so simple, so subtle, that any spectator could miss it, but it significantly improves the reaction time of the player, according to Dr. Wendi Weimar, director of the sport biomechanics laboratory at Auburn.
"When a player hops," Weimar said in an informational video about the technique, "they take out the slack in the muscle so that when the muscle fires for them to move into more aggressive, purposeful, ballistic motion, it is more effective ... and they can move more quickly."
It all starts with the pitch — and a dialed-in defense.
As the softball crosses the plate, the entire infield rises and falls as if taking a breath and releasing it in unison to attack the result of the pitch.
Anderson said she wants every player's feet to hit the ground at the exact same time that contact with the ball is made. She said that looks differently, though, depending on where the athlete is on the field.
"If it's a right-handed batter, third base should be popping their feet first, because the contact at third base is going to be a little bit more out in front. First baseman and right field is going to be last," she said. "So when you're watching the team, and they're really paying attention to the contact zone, it's almost like a wave is going through the entire defense because they're all watching contact at a lot of different points."
No matter if the ball is hit, shoots left, bounces right or is popped up high and across the foul line, Anderson expects everyone on the field to react similarly.
"For me, I just have to think every ball is going to hit me," Frizell said. "So always being ready regardless of if you're the first baseman, shortstop or third baseman, it doesn't matter. The ball should always be coming to me and I'm always ready to react to the ball."
The hop is a facet of pre-pitch movement. A good pre-pitch routine gives fielders the best opportunity to be in an athletic position once the ball is in play, according to GRB Academy, a performance facility housed in the Midwest focused on baseball player development.
It also helps to eliminate any false movement that might cause the athlete to miss the play entirely, says Branigan Roark, a trainer at Athlete's Performance Institute in Columbia. Roark's background is in nutrition and exercise physiology, and he works primarily with high school and college baseball and softball players at API.
"When you take that false step back before you go forwards or go sideways, you could slip right there and you miss the whole play," he said. "That could be the game-winning play. That could be the championship play, whatever the case may be."
The defense has to be ready, he said, or else they will get caught sitting on their heels.
"I thought I had less range than I truly did," Frizell said of the era in her career when she didn't hop. "When I started popping my feet and getting on time, I was able to get balls that I never thought I'd ever be able to get because I was moving already."
College teams have to be technical to measure up to one another, but, according to Tolton coach Taylor Bartlett, youth programs are also starting to adopt some form of the hop.
Bartlett, who led the Trailblazers to a MSHSAA Class 2 championship in 2020, said he uses the idea of pre-pitch movement in drills to help his players practice getting on time and being ready to move.
"Power Five softball is really akin to the major leagues for baseball," he said. "It's the top level that most of us see. There's more exposure now, more TV. And in a community like Columbia, where we got Mizzou, which is kind of the premier program locally, there's a lot of kids that go over, see games and pick up techniques."
The hop remains a prevalent part of the Tigers' defensive routine, especially as Missouri (24-18, 3-12 Southeastern Conference) prepares to host Mississippi (24-18, 3-9) for a three-game series beginning Saturday. In order to pick up critical wins against a conference opponent, the Tigers will need to be on their game — or in the air. The series against Ole Miss starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a game at 3 p.m. Sunday. The SEC series concludes at 6 p.m. Monday with a ceremonial first pitch thrown by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.
Youth athletes also might be in attendance, watching their hometown team. For a program that boasted two Gold Glove athletes last season, they have to be doing something right.