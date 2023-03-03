Although Missouri softball led No. 3 Oklahoma State for more than three innings, the Tigers ultimately fell 6-3 to the Cowgirls on Day 1 of the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational.
The Cowgirls (14-1) and their star pitcher Kelly Maxwell proved too tough for the No. 24/23 Tigers to secure the upset. The fifth-year senior nabbed 12 strikeouts and allowed only three hits and two walks over seven innings in the circle.
Despite concluding the night with a loss, Missouri split its games Friday, shutting down Maine 7-1 earlier in the day. Starting freshman pitcher Cierra Harrison and tons of action at the plate clinched the win for the Tigers.
Hits by Jenna Laird, Payton Jackson, Alex Honnold, Kara Daly and Maddie Snider's first career homer all contributed to runs that lead to the win.
Missouri (13-5) then notched some notable offensive performances against the Cowgirls, but they were not enough to overcome the third ranked program in the country.
The only way the Tigers could get on the board was to knock a few shots over the fence. Honnold clobbered her fifth homer of the season in the first inning, which was the only run between either team until the fourth.
Sophomore Julia Crenshaw tallied her sixth home run of the season in the sixth with a fly ball over the right field fence. Crenshaw's homer also brought home Laird.
Oklahoma State scored three in the fourth and loaded the bases in the fifth. The Cowgirls showcased their speed, scoring three more runs off a double to left field.
Crenshaw's homer closed the gap and kept the Cowgirls from running away with the lead but the Tigers couldn't keep the momentum going. Missouri failed to string some hits together in their last at-bat, extending Oklahoma State's win streak to 12.
Missouri has a few more opportunities in Oklahoma to return home with some wins. The Tigers face Maine for a second time at noon Saturday and then Tulsa at 2:30 p.m. The Tigers will wrap the weekend with another game against Tulsa at 1 p.m. Sunday.