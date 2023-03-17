O'Toole NCAA Championships Wrestling

Missouri sophomore Keegan O'Toole scrambles with Ohio State's Carson Kharchla at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships Friday in Tulsa, Okla.

 Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP

On Friday, Missouri wrestling sophomore phenom Keegan O’Toole advanced to the final round of the NCAA Championships, where he will defend his 2021-22 165-pound title.

Along with O'Toole, four other Tigers — Brock Mauller, Peyton Mocco, Rocky Elam and Zach Elam — have been crowned All-Americans for placing in the top eight in their respective weight classes.

