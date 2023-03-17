On Friday, Missouri wrestling sophomore phenom Keegan O’Toole advanced to the final round of the NCAA Championships, where he will defend his 2021-22 165-pound title.
Along with O'Toole, four other Tigers — Brock Mauller, Peyton Mocco, Rocky Elam and Zach Elam — have been crowned All-Americans for placing in the top eight in their respective weight classes.
Missouri finished the second day of competition in fifth place with a team score of 55 points. Penn State has run away in the team competition with a score of 116.5.
For the third time this season, all eyes will be on the powerhouse clash between O’Toole and David Carr in the 165-pound championship match. Carr currently holds a 2-0 lead against O’Toole this season with a 6-2 decision win Feb. 15 and an overtime fall victory in the Big 12 165-pound championship.
O’Toole cruised his way to the championship match. In the semifinal match, he smothered Michigan’s 11-seeded Cameron Amine 6-0. O’Toole was also dominant against Ohio State’s No. 10 Carson Kharchla in his first bout of the day. O’Toole’s riding time advantage gave him the final point of his 19-4 tech fall victory.
No. 3 seed Rocky Elam could not secure a spot in the championship match of the 197-pound bracket after losing to No. 7 seed Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State 7-2. Sloan caught Rocky Elam with four near fall points in the second period. The Missouri sophomore could not overcome the 6-2 deficit, as Sloan earned his final point through an escape in the third period.
Rocky Elam claimed his first win in the 197-pound bracket by topping No. 11 seed Jaxon Smith of Maryland with a 6-3 decision win. The quarterfinal win secured Rocky Elam's third All-American recognition in three seasons.
Last-second wins highlighted the blood rounds for Missouri. Both No. 7 seed Mocco (174 pounds) and No. 6 seed Mauller (149) closed out their final bouts of the day with wins inside 30 seconds of the third period.
Mocco claimed his first ever All-American honors with a 4-2 decision victory over South Dakota State’s No. 13 Cade DeVos. With 30 seconds to go, Mocco iced the match with a takedown to lead 3-1. His final point came from riding time advantage.
Mauller became a three-time All-American after knocking off No. 16 seed Jackson Arrington of North Carolina State 4-3. Trailing 3-2 with seconds to go in the third, Mauller dragged a scrambling Arrington to the mat right before time expired to advance in the consolation bracket.
For the first time in his career, Zach Elam became an All-American in the heavyweight division. The No. 10 seed dominated No. 12 Colton McKiernan of SIUE 11-5 in his first blood-round match. Zach Elam followed the win with a 2-0 decision over Wisconsin’s No. 11 Trent Hillger to continue his pursuit of third place in the heavyweight division.
Both Mocco and Mauller dropped their second blood round of the day. Mocco fell 6-1 to Nelson Brands of Iowa, and Mauller came up short against Virginia Tech’s No. 4 Caleb Henson 6-4. Both Tigers will compete in the seventh-place match on Day 3.
Mocco could not complete the upset over second-seeded Mikey Labriola of Nebraska in his quarterfinal bout, falling 4-3 in the opening match.
After the first two rounds ended at one each, Mauller lost a 4-3 decision against No. 3 seed Kyle Parco of Arizona State in his quarterfinal match.
Zach Elam did not see the same success as his brother in the quarterfinals. He came up short in a 17-8 decision against Air Force’s second-seeded Wyatt Hendrickson.
Missouri redshirt senior Allan Hart’s collegiate career came to a close after finishing 0-2 on Day 2 of the tournament. Hart (141) dropped his consolation match 7-6 after allowing a takedown with two seconds left in the bout. The victory would have given Hart the first All-American nod of his career.
Hart fell in his quarterfinal matches to Iowa’s top-seeded Real Woods.
Both No. 17 seed Jarrett Jacques (157) and No. 22 Colton Hawks (184) followed wins in the first round of the consolation bracket with a loss. Neither made it to the blood round.
Day 3 of competition in the NCAA Championships starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.