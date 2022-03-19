This season, Missouri wrestler Keegan O'Toole earn two separate Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors, his second consecutive conference title and All-American selection and a perfect season.
He finished it off with a national championship.
O'Toole raised eyebrows ahead of his championship match when he told reporters, “I’m prepared to die for a national title.”
It didn't come to that.
It was a nail-biting championship match that saw a suspect takedown, the challenge brick being tossed and O'Toole surrendering his first points of the tournament. But he got it done, winning 6-5 over Stanford's defending champion Shane Griffith.
“I was ready to throw down, no matter what the circumstances were,” O’Toole said in a news release. “I knew that going into the match, it didn’t matter how I was feeling; I had to find a way. I have amazing people around me and that’s why I’m here. Without them, I wouldn’t be the person that I am.”
O'Toole is Missouri's ninth national champion and their first since 2017, when J'den Cox was victorious in the 197-pound division. He also is Missouri's first wrestler to win a championship in the 165-pound division.
“This is what Keegan was born to do,” Missouri coach Brian Smith said in the release. “He was able to make adjustments mid-match and to do that at such a high level speaks to how intelligent he is as a wrestler. It’s just a testament to the work ethic and dedication he puts in on and off the mat every single day.
“I’m so proud of our team and the fight they showed in every single match of the tournament. Seven straight seasons finishing in the top-10 isn’t an easy thing. We still have a lot of room to grow and I’m so excited for next year and the future of Tiger Style.”
O'Toole and everyone around him knew this day was coming. According to FloWrestling, he was the No. 2 recruit in the country coming out of Hartland, Wisconsin, where he racked up a record of 110-5 and won four state titles.
“I wasn't put on Earth to be afraid of anything,” O’Toole said to reporters.
O’Toole is technically a freshman due to COVID-19 eligibility, even though this is his second year of competing at the collegiate level. That means O’Toole will have three more years of eligibility and three more opportunities to cement a legacy at Missouri.
Additionally, Missouri was honored with multiple All-American honors for the 10th season in a row. Rocky Elam took home his second straight All-American award, finishing fourth at 197 pounds, along with O'Toole's title.
The Tigers earned points from seven of their nine qualifiers. Redshirt freshman Noah Surtin and redshirt sophomores Zach Elam and Peyton Mocco all finished with three wins, being eliminated from the tournament in the All-American round. Redshirt sophomore Jeremiah Kent picked up two wins and junior Allan Hart earned a first-round victory.
MU athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois was in Detroit to support the team.
With a ninth-place finish at the NCAA Championships, the Tigers have ended the season in the top-10 for a seventh consecutive season.
Penn State, with five individual national champions, won the team title followed by Michigan, Iowa, Arizona State and Nebraska, respectively.