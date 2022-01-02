Before last year's NCAA Championships, Missouri wrestling's Keegan O'Toole made it clear that he was going for gold.
While he didn't get it in St. Louis in the national tournament, he did Sunday at the Southern Scuffle tournament in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Over the course of the weekend, he had two wins by fall and beat West Virginia's Peyton Hall in a 13-4 major decision in the championship match.
O'Toole was far from the only Tiger to have a strong showing in Tennessee. Rocky Elam also won the 197-pound class on his birthday, beating Penn State's Michael Beard by medical forfeit.
Missouri won the event with 175.5 points, 66 ahead of North Dakota State in second place. Michigan State finished third with 94.5 points.
Josh Edmond, Allan Hart and Peyton Mocco finished second in their weight classes, losing to Duke's Josh Finesilver, Stanford's Real Woods and South Dakota State's Cade DeVos, respectively. Jarrett Jacques finished third in the 157-pound class, while Noah Surtin and Trey Crawford finished fourth and fifth in their respective classes. Jeremiah Kent finished fourth in the 184-pound class.
Brock Mauller, who wrestled unattached to Missouri, finished fifth in the 157-pound class.
Missouri, ranked No. 11 in the NWCA Coaches Poll, faces Southern Illinois- Edwardsville in its next dual. The Tigers travel to SIUE on Jan. 16.