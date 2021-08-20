Keegan O'Toole took his seat at the table in the Missouri wrestling practice room with coach Brian Smith to his right and a computer screen showing his teammate, Rocky Elam, to his left. He wore a gold medal around his neck, having just gotten back to the U.S. from Ufa, Russia, after winning the gold medal at the wrestling World Juniors.
Elam, who also won gold, was only in the room via Zoom because he was back home with family before the school year begins Monday.
Colton Hawks, another Missouri wrestler who competed at the event, was eliminated in the quarterfinal of his class.
O'Toole won his gold medal in emphatic fashion, beating Kazakhstan's Nurdaulet Kuanyshbay 11-0 in the gold-medal match in the 74-kg category.
"It almost felt like a dream," O'Toole said . "After the match ended, I didn't really know exactly what to do. I was in awe for a while."
Elam faced a tougher test for his gold medal. He faced Iran's Mahdi Hajiloueianmorafah in the 92-kg class. The pair were tied 2-2 in the dying moments of the match, before the American got the decisive takedown to win the gold.
"I've always really visualized for myself hoisting the American flag above my head and then, of course, hearing the national anthem when you're on top of the podium," Elam said. "Those are just really almost out-of-body experiences and they're really, really special."
This isn't the first time Smith has had his wrestlers win medals on an international stage. J'den Cox won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and won medals at numerous other global competitions. Ben Askren won gold in the Pan American Games in 2005.
This isn't a new stage for Smith, but he said it doesn't get old.
"I don't take those moments for granted," he said of seeing his athletes on the podium. "I'm very appreciative that they're representing the United States, but also Mizzou and the state of Missouri."
Elam is the second member of his family to win a medal. His brother, Zach, won a silver medal at the competition in 2018. The brothers are likely to be starters for Missouri in the upcoming season.
"Zach really led me on to win this world title because he already had experience overseas," Elam said. "That almost gave me an advantage I feel like before I even left to go overseas."
The pair's father, Bryan, was with them when they each won their respective medals.
"He made huge sacrifices for me to not only come out to Russia but come to the training camp before Russia as well," Elam said. "Getting to experience that with him... it's special to me."
O'Toole also felt the support from back home. He saw videos of people watching his matches and received a lot of messages after he won gold.
"I was getting those (videos) from my friends and it was helping me a lot," O'Toole said. "It definitely put me at ease a little bit, knowing that I had that much support."
But now it's back to business.
Missouri is returning to the Big 12 for wrestling with the goal of extending its streak of 10 consecutive conference titles and winning a national team title.
Smith said the experience of having two world champions in their room will help the team reach those goals.
"We have three guys competing at the world that'll be in our practice room now," Smith said. "There aren't many teams in the country that'll have that experience."
The wrestlers and the fans have high expectations for a Missouri team that is returning all 10 starters from last season, including three All-Americans.
"I think our team is going to be national champs this year," O'Toole said. "I'm just excited to get back to work, to be here with the guys that I've been here with for a year and grow with them and I can't wait to see, 'National champs' up on that board."