Missouri wrestler Keegan O’Toole began the NCAA Championships as the No. 2 seed and with an undefeated record.
He ended it as the Tigers’ ninth national champion.
O’Toole went up against Michigan State’s Caleb Fish in the first round. He won handily, picking up the second fastest pinfall victory (52 seconds) in the tournament, only trailing Missouri teammate, Jeremiah Kent, by 10 seconds.
O’Toole finished with seven pins in the regular season, which is a part of his game that he takes a lot of pride in showcasing.
“It just keeps it fun for people to watch,” O’Toole said. “No one wants to watch a 2-0 match or a 3-1 match, and I also think it takes pressure off of me to try and keep scoring.”
While he kept the pressure on during the tournament and didn’t allow a single point until his final match, O’Toole injured his ankle in his second match. He was forced to adjust his game plan to a much more defensive approach.
“It kind of hindered my ability to take a lot of shots and score a lot of points,” O’Toole said. “Which is what I would have liked to have done.”
Before O’Toole’s final match, he had beaten his opponents by a combined score of 13-0. In the championship match he faced the defending champion of the division, Stanford’s Shane Griffith. Griffith had just upset the division’s No. 1 seed, Cal Poly’s Evan Wick, and was looking to defend his title against a much less experienced O’Toole.
O’Toole had to wait almost 24 hours before he could step on the mat to become a national champion, something he has been working for his entire career. For some, the wait could be never-ending, sitting all night thinking of every potential match outcome. O’Toole, on the other hand, made sure to keep his mind occupied by any means necessary.
“I think that staying distracted and not being solely focused on the tournament (helped),” O’Toole said. “You know texting people back home, texting my friends, talking with my coach, just having fun.”
O’Toole had not surrendered a single point in the tournament leading up to his match with Griffith. That soon changed as Griffith landed a takedown early in the first, leaving O’Toole trailing for the first time since the SEC Tournament. While this put his championship aspirations that much more difficult to achieve, he made sure to not let it throw him off his game.
“None of that mattered in that moment,” he said. “It was all about who wants it more and who’s gonna show up.”
O’Toole showed up big time as he managed to out-last Griffith and escape with a narrow 6-5 victory to become the national champion at 165-pounds, the first time a Missouri wrestler has ever done so in that weight class.
After completing an undefeated championship season, and with an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, O’Toole now has a chance to become a multi-time national champion and cement himself as the one of greatest wrestlers to ever wear the black and gold.