After nine seasons of coaching swimming at Missouri that saw him rise from assistant coach to associate head coach to interim head coach, Andrew Grevers got his first chance to coach his alma mater in a dual meet on Friday as just "head coach."
The Tigers' opponent, Florida, came in as not only one of the perennial powerhouses of college swimming, but also the team that swiped the men's SEC championship out from under the Tigers' nose in February. With a slim lead for first place heading into the final day of competition at SEC Championships in Athens, Georgia, Florida ultimately owned every event and walked away with its seventh straight conference championship.
Friday represented an opportunity for the Tigers, not only because of the bitter taste in their mouth from February, but also because the Tigers needed to show that last season's success wasn't a blip on the radar. Not only did MU lose a number of strong seniors to graduation on both the men's and women's sides, but there was some unknown surrounding the team due to the turnover among the coaching staff.
Because both former head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh and former associate head coach Mark Gangloff left the program, the 2019-2020 team has Grevers' fingerprints all over it and he's made some tangible changes that appear to have made a quick impact.
Grevers' big change for practice has been splitting up the men's and women's team in the pool and during weightlifting training. The main goal is to cut down the coach-to-athlete ratio and give each swimmer more individual attention. While it may seem like splitting the team up would have a negative effect on overall team togetherness, Grevers said that the opposite has been the outcome.
"We're allowing our (men's team and our women's team) to develop their own identities, have their own personalities, and create that bond that's going to serve them at NCAAs," Grevers said.
"The team stood out in the way that they supported one another each and every single race. And that is not normal," Grevers said
"That is not normal for our history and that is not the norm across the country."
With a number of Tigers stepping up and having superb swims, the team did not run out of positives to cheer for. Although the women's team lost to Florida, 176-124, there were multiple fast times to get excited about. In a win, 190.5-109.5, the men's team flexed its depth in just about every event.
Right out of the gate , junior Sarah Thompson exploded off lane 5's block with a 22.71 second butterfly leg of the 200-yard medley relay and powered MU to an easy three second win over Florida in the heat and an "A" cut qualifying time for the NCAA Division I Championships at the end of the season.
Ann Ochitwa, a senior from last year's MU team, swam the butterfly leg faster than anyone else at SEC Championships with a 22.44 seconds and led the Tigers to a silver medal. While Ochitwa was known as a butterfly extraordinaire and Thompson focused mainly on freestyle and backstroke in years past, the junior's blistering pace established that relay as a conference and national contender for the gold medal once again.
Thompson's tremendous swim was made possible by a lack of breathing. While Thompson isn't as strong in longer butterfly races because breathes slow down her momentum and rhythm, she can hang with just about anyone in the country in a 50-yard race because she only allows herself up for air once, on the turn.
The men's team has serious contenders in every event to score points at SEC Championships and a select few who are in the early mix to pick up individual gold medals. The only aspect of the men's team that is still in question is whether anyone can step up and establish themselves as an SEC podium contender in the sprint freestyle races as the team lost two from last season in Mikel Schreuders and Luke Mankus to graduation.
Overall, Grevers said that the meet went extremely well for both the men's and women's team.
"Our presence will be felt across the country now," Grevers said before expressing pride in the team.
The Tigers will return to their split practices next week as they prepare for in-state opponent, Missouri State. The Tigers and the Bears face off at 1 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Foster Recreation Center in Springfield.