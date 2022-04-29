Missouri baseball pitcher Austin Cheeley carries a name on both arms.
But it wasn’t always that way.
As Cheeley grew up in St. Louis, it wasn’t his dream to pitch in the major leagues. He wanted to pitch for the University of Missouri. With uncle Brian DeLunas coaching for the team, Cheeley grew up around the Tigers and envisioned himself one day donning the black and gold.
His dream had to wait.
Coming out of high school, Cheeley only had two offers to play baseball. One was a Division II offer from Central Missouri. The other was a junior college offer from Jefferson College.
He opted to go the JUCO route and excelled. In his two years pitching for the Vikings, Cheeley was a two-time all-conference and all-region selection, which caught the eye of Division I programs.
Before the 2020 season, he transferred to Middle Tennessee. Cheeley struggled on the field, but his biggest struggles came off it. His father, John Cheeley, was sick. He was fighting bladder cancer, a battle that made him too sick to attend Austin’s games five hours away. Despite not being able to attend in person, John made sure to watch every game on TV, calling Austin after each one.
On March 6, 2020, John lost his battle with cancer.
One day later, Austin made his fifth and final appearance in a COVID-19 shortened season. In his previous four outings, he allowed eight runs in 8⅔ innings. It wasn’t the start to his Division I career that he envisioned, but on March 7, none of that mattered. His final inning, one day after his dad passed, was perfect. Using 11 pitches he got three outs and walked off the mound a winner.
“That first game I pitched after he passed away was before the funeral,” Cheeley said. “It was my first clean inning of the year. I just knew he was watching over me.”
In remembrance of his father, Austin got a tattoo on his arm of a note John wrote him and his sister that read “I Love You!! Dad.”
His on-the-field struggles continued into the following year, and after the 2021 season he found himself ready to move on from Middle Tennessee and entered the transfer portal. Then he got a phone call that changed his life.
“When I entered the transfer portal, the call came from my uncle,” Cheeley said. “Having that phone call realizing we both would get to live our dreams of being here (at Missouri) together was that fantasy that I didn’t believe was true till I stepped onto campus and saw an office with his name on it.”
DeLunas was back for a second stint with Missouri after four years of coaching in the major leagues. Cheeley was part of DeLunas’ efforts to revamp a struggling Tigers pitching staff. Coached by his uncle growing up, Cheeley was brought in because of his familiarity with DeLunas’ program.
Their time together was cut short. Five months after being reunited with his nephew, DeLunas died from kidney disease.
Despite how short his second stint with Missouri was, DeLunas left a noticeable impact on Missouri. His mark can be felt before each home game when the team asks fans to join them in a moment of silence in his honor.
DeLunas’ jersey follows the team around, hanging in the dugout of each game, and sewn into every player’s right sleeve is a patch with his initials. It’s the second name Cheeley carries with him.
“I didn’t think I’d be pitching with another name on my other arm, but things happen,” Cheeley said. “I have those two guardian angels watching over me. For my dad, who gave me support through my whole life, and Brian, who gave me support through baseball, knowing that they’re with me at all times is a huge life change.”
Cheeley told his teammates that he didn’t want things off the field to affect things on the field. After the funeral, Cheeley immediately returned to his team, not missing a single practice. His commitment to the team was rewarded, and with the help of his two guardian angels, Cheeley got out to a hot start as Missouri’s closer. He is still an important piece out of the bullpen for MU, leading the team in appearances (18) and saves (4).
One appearance stands out above the rest. It came when Missouri and Illinois reignited a dormant Braggin’ Rights rivalry on March 29, the first time since 2017 that the teams faced off. The Tigers traveled to GCS Ballpark and were up 11-5 going into the ninth inning. With two runners in scoring position and no outs in the ninth, MU coach Steve Bieser made a move to his bullpen, bringing in Cheeley.
Cheeley closed out the game securing the win. It wasn’t a perfect outing, but Cheeley will never forget that moment.
Years after he first dreamed of slipping on a Missouri jersey, Cheeley made it a reality.
“As a kid, I went to GCS Ballpark and watched while my uncle was coaching and got an autographed baseball from the whole team,” Cheeley said. “It’s something that I dreamed of, being one of those players, that I actually got to live out. I got to sign those autographs after that game.
“It was kind of this ‘Wow, I made it’ moment.”