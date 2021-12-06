Taylor Pannell is the newest addition to Missouri softball's 2022 class.
Pannell, a LHP, originally committed to Missouri in September but has now officially signed, the MU softball Twitter account announced Monday.
Pannell is from Lee's Summit and played for the same club as fellow Missouri signee Cierra Harrison.
Pannell won a state title this year playing for Lee's Summit West High School. She also earned first team all-state honors in 2021 with a record of 21-5 while striking out 180 batters.