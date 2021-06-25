Inclement weather cut Friday's play short at the Missouri Amateur Championship, but not before two MU men's golfers advanced to the round of 16 of the match-play bracket.
At The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach, graduate student Walker Kesterson defeated 2020-21 Tiger teammate Dawson Meek in the round of 32. Kesterson won the matchup 2 and 1.
Also in the round of 32, Missouri senior and Tolton Catholic alum Jack Parker bested Chesterfield's Frank Thomas, who played at Wichita State. Parker won 2 and 1.
The round of 16 began later Friday, but play was suspended because of inclement weather. Kesterson is two down with two to play against Drury alumnus Nicholas Sheppard of Springfield, while Parker is one down with five to play against St. Louis' Peter Weaver, who plays at Villanova.
Play is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Saturday. Kesterson and Parker will face each other in the quarterfinals if they both win their suspended matchups.