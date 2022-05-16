Missouri men's golf has left itself work to do if it is to extend its season beyond the NCAA Norman Regional.
The Tigers posted an opening-round 6-over 294 on Monday at Jimmie Austin Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma, ending the day in eighth place and 12 strokes behind Texas in the regional's final qualifying spot.
The top five teams from each regional site will qualify for the national championship May 27-June 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona, as well as the lowest individual not playing for any of the qualifying teams.
Tolton grad and MU standout Jack Parker is currently in the running to take that spot should Missouri not advance after posting 1-under 71 on Day 1 to sit tied 18th place overall. The man he currently needs to beat — although that is all subject to change depending on which teams are sent to Scottsdale — is Baylor's Johnny Keefer, who shot 3 under in Round 1.
Tommy Boone, competing as Missouri's No. 5, posted the Tigers' second best score of the day at 73. He enters the second round in a tie for 30th.
Jack Lundin and Charlie Crockett posted 75s to round out MU's team score in Round 1. Yu-Ta Tsai's 76 was dropped.
Auburn's J.M. Butler and South Carolina's Gene Zeigler share the individual lead at 6 under.
Oklahoma, which is hosting the regional, leads the team standings after 18 holes at 11 under. The Gamecocks are hot on the Sooners' tails at 10 under.
Auburn and Utah sit in a tie for third at 8 under, with Texas currently taking the fifth and final ticket to Arizona at 6 under.
Missouri has 36 holes remaining to bridge the gap to the Longhorns, and returns to action at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday paired with San Diego State and UT Martin for Round 2.