In Round 1 of the 2021 U.S. Amateur Championship, 312 golfers played at either Longview Golf Club or the world-famous Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.
At the end of the first day's play, two players from the Missouri men's golf team are inside the top 10.
Jack Parker, a rising MU fifth year and Tolton grad, posted a 4-under 66 at Longvue to finish the day tied for ninth. He was matched on the same course by outgoing Georgia Tech transfer and former teammate Ross Steelman.
Parker notched eight birdies in his opening 18 holes, but struggled on the course's five Par 3s, which he played in 4 over. Steelman was 2 over through his opening 10 holes, before making four birdies and an eagle to close his round.
The 2020-21 MU duo are three shots behind qualifying leader Jacob Bridgeman, who plays his college golf at Clemson. All three played at Longvue in the first round. The lowest round on Oakmont in Round 1 was a 1-under 69, which only Vanderbilt's Cole Sherwood managed. Thirty-two players broke par at Longvue.
Parker will begin his second and final round of qualifying at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at Oakmont. Steelman is out in the afternoon wave, teeing off at 2:45 p.m.
After the second round of qualifying is complete the top 64 players on the leaderboard will advance. The tournament then changes to a match-play event.