The Philadelphia Phillies selected former MU pitcher Seth Halvorsen in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday.
The Plymouth, Minnesota, native was a 30th-round pick for the Minnesota Twins in 2018 before choosing to pursue a collegiate career with Missouri. He underwent Tommy John surgery and redshirted his first season at Missouri before taking on the role of an outfielder. He did not return to the mound until 2021. If Halvorsen decides not to sign with the Phillies in the coming weeks, he will play for the University of Tennessee, where he committed last month.
If Halvorsen signs, he will be joined by former teammate and pitcher Konnor Ash, who signed with the Phillies on Tuesday. The Plainfield, Illinois, native spent four seasons regularly pitching for Missouri.