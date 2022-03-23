Following a week off between the end of indoor season and beginning of outdoor season, Missouri track and field competes in three different meets this weekend, sending competitors to North Carolina, Texas and Mississippi.
Missouri focused on the best conditions for every event when planning on which groups would be sent to which meets.
“Conditions and competition are unique in track and field because no regular-season team scores are going to advance you to the postseason,” coach Brett Halter said. “It’s all visual based. ... Every athlete is up against the stopwatch and tape measure.”
While not every athlete is slated to compete, Halter emphasized this weekend as a time to hit on a strong start to outdoor events.
“They are typically the athletes that have demonstrated that they have or (are) on the cusp of that first-round qualifying based on cyclical metrics,” Halter said. “Most of the jumpers we took down to Texas, for example, at one point garnered All-American level performances.”
Seven distance runners — sophomore Davis Helmerich, sophomore Angus Beer, junior Martin Prodanov, senior Jacob Nicholson, senior Owen Bishop, sophomore William Sinclair and sophomore Marquette Wilhite — open competition at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, headlining the 1,500-meter and 5,000-meter races in the Raleigh Relays.
Prodanov, the record holder for the indoor mile, is eyeing the outdoor 1,500 mark this season, neighboring 3 minutes, 40 seconds.
Coastal temperatures in the high 50s and low wind appeals to distance runners, as more teams file in runners for the Raleigh Relays and at Stanford this weekend.
“Fifty degrees and cool temperatures, man that’s great for the distance runners,” Halter said. “Because of the test, demand of trying to keep the bottom cool as you’re flying around the track.”
The positioning of North Carolina State’s track given the latitude of the location create perfect conditions to set personal marks.
“Just good conditions,” junior Jonathan Schmidt, who is recovering from injury, said. “In the last couple of years, Mizzou has really been putting on some good PRs there. It’s kind of like a typical season opener, and I think people have just been running good there.”
Schmidt hammered on the competition and packed heats that also contribute to good races for Missouri competitors.
The Raleigh Relays will be streamed on ACCNX with live results posted to FlashResults.
Down in Austin, Texas, men’s and women’s triple jumpers will compete at 10 a.m. Friday at the Texas Relays. Sophomore Euphenie Andre, junior Arianna Fisher, sophomore Mara Häusler and sophomore Mirieli Santos will compete on the women’s side, and junior Georgi Nachev will compete on the men’s.
Saturday’s lone competitor is junior Roberto Vilches in the men’s high jump at 2:45 p.m.
Halter identified the Texas Relays as a power-speed oriented meet with high temperatures that are hot for sprints, a great place to jump horizontally and a usual for throwers.
“You want to be in the 80s with nice humidity wrapped in a blanket if you’re a power-speed person, a sprinter or a jumper,” Halter said.
The Longhorn Network will broadcast live events from the Texas Relays on Friday and Saturday with live results being posted to PrimeTime Timing.
The Ole Miss Classic opens 1 p.m. Friday with men’s and women’s weight throw. On Saturday, the Tigers will compete in field events starting at 9 a.m. and track events starting at 1:30 p.m.
“There really is no need to go bang against the country right now,” Halter said. “We’re still early in our training, transitioning from the long indoor season to some of the outdoor elements.”
Missouri felt like opening the javelin and discus competitors in SEC competition at Ole Miss on Saturday, even though they are outdoor-only events. Live results from Oxford will be posted to Delta Timing Group.
“Coach (Natasha Brown) always preaches competing, no (matter) how big nor small the stage is,” junior Blake Hays, who is competing in the men’s 4x100, 200 and 400 races, said.
“She’s confident that we have everything we need to do well, it’s just a matter of actually putting our minds to it and doing it,” Hays said. “She knows it’s the first meet outdoor, but she always holds us to a high standard.”
After this weekend, Missouri will have a bye week due to a long weekend of events in the queue. Halter eyes it as a week of recovery before competing April 8-9 in the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.