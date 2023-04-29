Missouri baseball gave up nine unanswered runs in its 11-7 loss to No. 4 Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida.
The Gators scored four runs in the third inning to tie the game at 4. Michael Robertson hit a single to score Colby Halter. Wyatt Langford followed with a single to score Tyler Shelnut.
Jac Caglianone continued the run for Florida with a ground out to score Robertson. Josh Rivera followed with a single to drive Langford home and tie the game.
The Gators (34-10, 13-7 Southeastern Conference) scored five more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Halter hit a sacrifice fly out to give Florida the lead. Shelnut followed with a single that scored BT Riopelle.
Robertson continued the inning with an RBI single down the first base line . Langford then hit a two-run single to extend Florida’s lead to 9-4.
The Tigers (24-18, 5-15) finally answered Florida’s scoring barrage with three runs of their own in the top of the seventh. Hank Zeisler hit a two-run homer to left field. Tre Morris then tripled to score Dalton Bargo, cutting Missouri’s deficit to 9-7.
The Gators didn’t take long to rebuild their lead with another two runs in the bottom of the seventh. Shelnut hit plated two with a double to extend Florida’s lead to 11-7.
Trevor Austin and Bargo each had two-run homers to give the Tigers the lead early. Austin launched his homer two batters into the game, after Ross Lovich walked. Bargo’s gave Missouri a 4-0 lead in the third inning.
Javyn Pimental started on the mound for the Tigers. The left-hander struck out three and gave up two runs on one hit in two innings of work.
Zach Franklin, who is usually a closer, entered the game in the third inning for Missouri. The sixth-year senior recorded six strikeouts and gave up four runs on two hits and two walks over three innings.
Missouri will get one more chance against Florida in the series finale at 11 a.m. Sunday.