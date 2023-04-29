Missouri baseball gave up nine unanswered runs in its 11-7 loss to No. 4 Florida on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida.

The Gators scored four runs in the third inning to tie the game at 4. Michael Robertson hit a single to score Colby Halter. Wyatt Langford followed with a single to score Tyler Shelnut.

