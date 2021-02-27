It was the same old story for Missouri pitchers in the early game of its doubleheader Saturday. Lots of walks. Lots of hits. Lots of runs against.
But, the team saw marked improvement in the nightcap, something coach Steve Bieser hopes to continue into Sunday and the Frisco Classic in a week.
After dropping its first series 1-3 at Grand Canyon, the team needed to win its series against Omaha in convincing fashion to redeem itself as a Southeastern Conference-caliber team.
Omaha is a middling Summit League that was only batting .141 before the series at Taylor Stadium. The Mavericks were picked to win their conference but they should not have posed too much of a problem to a Missouri team that had its eyes set on an at large regional bid.
But pose a problem they did.
The Mavericks exposed Missouri pitching in the first outing Saturday, heaping on 17 hits in a 17-10 blowout. Missouri solved some of its issues in the evening, winning the contest 10-1.
“That was a good bounce back win,” Bieser said. “I’m really proud of how we responded. That first game was pretty ugly. We had a tough time missing bats in that game. They were hammering us all over the yard.”
The Tigers hope to build on the success of the second matchup because the pitching staff has had an abysmal start to the season.
Through their first seven games, Tiger pitching has allowed a staggering 9.1 runs per game.
“We’re nowhere close to having it figured it out on the pitching side,” Bieser said. “I mean, we haven’t seen enough consistency out of some guys that we were really counting on early in the season. … There’s a lot of (questions) to be answered on the pitching staff right now.”
Pitching is usually a strong suit for Missouri. The team has had 16 pitchers drafted since 2015, the most recent being Ian Bedell to the St. Louis Cardinals. This turnover may be partially to blame for the Tigers’ struggles. Missouri has only started one upperclassman so far and has relied mostly on freshmen and sophomores on the mound.
“Obviously we haven’t had the start we wanted to in the season,” pitcher Seth Halvorsen said “But, we’re confident in our staff. We’re confident in who we have, starting pitching and relieving. There is definitely a lot of great guys that will no doubt in my mind be a big impact.”
There have been glimpses of success. Saturday’s evening game offered a full look at what the Tigers want to do.
Spencer Miles threw 6 innings of shutout baseball Friday and Halvorsen threw 5 Saturday evening. Freshman Ian Lohse entered in relief of Halvorsen and added three more shutout innings before giving up a solo homerun in the ninth.
The staff has limited scoring to just a few innings, but those innings are huge. So far Missouri has 11 innings where opponents have scored three runs or more. Omaha had four such innings Saturday including a seven spot to put the afternoon game on ice in the seventh inning.
If Missouri shores up its pitching it should be a pretty decent team. The bats have been a decent job of providing run support, 7.4 per game, but the arms squander the output.
Six Tigers recorded a multi-hit game Saturday with Andrew Keefer and Josh Day leading the team in RBI with four each.
Mark Vierling has recorded a hit in all of the first seven games. The senior is described by Bieser as a glue guy and was hitting .389 before Saturday and is slugging .556 with a .500 on base percentage.
The production persists through the bottom half of the lineup too. Ross Lovich went 3-5 and Torin Montgomery hit a laser that just cleared the left field fence.
The Tigers have no problems going deep or playing small ball. The lineup posted four home runs in the doubleheader and totaled 23 hits.
“I think today is a good teller for where we’ll be in the future,” Halvorsen said. “In the past we’ve taken a few games to get ready and it seemed like we’re getting our groove going. Just need that pitching to stay consistent and get back in the dugout when our hitters are in a good rhythm.”