In the first checkpoint of the NCAA Softball Tournament, Missouri will host Arizona, Illinois and Missouri State in the Columbia Regional beginning Friday.
At 11-3 in its past 14 games, Missouri (36-20) is peaking at the right time — it’s what got the Tigers the No. 15 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and it’s what makes them so dangerous throughout the rest of the postseason.
“Obviously, where we started, we didn’t know where we were gonna be at the end of the year, and I think we’ve really shown everyone what we can do and that people should be scared of us,” Jordan Weber said.
Weber and Missouri’s pitching headlined the team’s 2021 postseason run. Weber allowed four earned runs in 31 innings and pitched a no-hitter in last year’s postseason.
A similar story has played out this postseason. Weber and Laurin Krings combined for three consecutive shutouts to will the Tigers to the SEC championship last week in Gainesville, Florida.
Catcher Hatti Moore pointed to Weber and Krings’ confidence as the reason for their effectiveness in the SEC Tournament.
“That was probably the most fun that I’ve had watching them throw,” Moore said. “They went on the field and they just had fun, like there (was) no doubt in their minds at all, and that makes my job easy when I’m watching them have fun.”
Missouri’s pitchers have Moore — a five-year starter behind the plate — and coach Larissa Anderson to lean on. The combination of Weber, Moore and Anderson’s experience has created a unique connection between the three.
“I wish I could have a microphone in my ear during a game when Hatti is behind the plate and Jordan Weber is on the mound,” Anderson said. “It’s really special, and I’ve never had the relationship with two others that I do with the two of them.
“You can see when I walk out to the mound I immediately go to Hatti, and I’m talking to Hatti the entire time we’re walking out to the mound and I wanna hear what Hatti sees … because she has the best view. And then when we talk to Jordan, seeing what Jordan sees. And it’s just such a special bond that we have, but that they’re such students of the game that it makes me a better coach being able to coach them.”
On paper, Arizona (33-20) represents the biggest challenge to Missouri’s pitching and the Tigers’ hopes of advancing to super regionals. The Wildcats have scored the 15th-most runs per game in the NCAA and rank 11th with a .329 team batting average. Arizona brings power as well; Allie Skaggs, Carlie Scupin and Sharlize Palacios all have at least 17 home runs.
Of Missouri’s three opponents in the Columbia Regional, Illinois (34-20) is the only team the Tigers have faced this season. Missouri swept its midweek doubleheader against the Fighting Illini on March 16, but a pair of midseason contests provide little insight into how a matchup in the Columbia Regional will play out. Illinois boasts a strong pitching staff led by Sydney Sickels, who has a 1.97 ERA through 138⅔ innings.
The Tigers open the Columbia Regional against Missouri State (27-18). The Bears won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to secure their place in the NCAA Tournament. Steffany Dickerson leads Missouri State in the circle with a 1.66 ERA in 181 innings.
In a double-elimination tournament, Missouri’s only certainties are its game against Missouri State on Friday and a matchup with either Arizona or Illinois on Saturday. The rest of the schedule will be filled in as the weekend progresses.
“You win (Friday), you’re in a much better situation Saturday and Sunday, so everything is focused about Missouri State right now and putting ourselves in the best possible situation,” Anderson said. “It’s almost like everyone’s available. Everyone’s available everyday, because you might not have tomorrow.”