In April's Tiger Collegiate Invitational, almost every golfer in the field went for the green on the short par-4 eighth hole at The Club at Old Hawthorne.
Not Charlie Crockett.
Instead, Crockett elected to lay up with 4-iron in all three of his rounds and hit a wedge in for his second shot. He made birdie every time and shot 18-under 198 for the tournament – the second best score MU men's golf history.
But the Tiger Collegiate Invitational was just one stellar tournament in a season that's been full of them for Crockett.
Crockett dropped his scoring average more than 2½ strokes to 69.87 this season. His sub-70 average is the lowest of his career and the lowest by an MU golfer since Hayden Buckley in 2017-18. He's finished in the top-five three times and finished a program best tied for eighth at the SEC Championship while only once finishing outside the top 25 in MU's tournaments this year. On Thursday, he became just the fifth Missouri golfer to make All-SEC.
While there has been a distance craze sweeping the game of golf in the past five years, claiming to offer lower scores, Crockett took a different approach to lower his. He focused on his short game.
When Crockett first enrolled at Missouri last season, he came to the Tigers full of potential after a stellar junior college career at Hutchinson Community College. But MU men's golf co-head coach Mark Hankins quickly pinpointed Crockett's short game as an area that needed improvement.
"The key to scoring in college are the guys that have really good short games," Hankins said. "And when you're not having a great day, if you have a great short game, you can save it."
Hankins distinctly remembers multiple tournaments in Crockett's first year at MU where the player was "exposed on some really good golf courses" for his wedge play.
It didn't take long before the two made this a focal point of Crockett's development as a golfer.
"I remember the first couple of months here we were just walking around Hawthorne one day playing," Crockett said, "and (Hankins) was like, 'Yeah, I just want you to be a really good wedge player, let's just be the best wedge player we can be from 100 yards,' and we kind of stuck with that."
Crockett and Hankins have put in so much time and practice refining Crockett's wedge play that he now changes his wedges every semester. At Hutchinson, Crockett said he almost never had to change them because he just didn't use them enough.
With his new and improved short game, Crockett now doesn't feel the need to go for every green he can. Instead, he seeks out wedge shots.
"The reason why I shot the scores I did (at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational) is because I stuffed my wedges," Crockett said. "I made putts, sure, but I stuffed my wedges. When I finished, it was hard to think of a wedge shot I hit outside of 10 feet that whole tournament."
"Last year in the home tournament," Crockett added, "I felt like I had to go for greens because I was giving something up if I didn't go for the green."
Now, when he lays up he says, "I don't feel like I'm losing anything."
Crockett's improved short game is just one part of a new philosophy he's implemented into his golf game that he and Hankins call, "playing like a pro".
"It's not necessarily about making 12 birdies," Crockett said about what playing like a pro means. "It might be if the course gives it up, but it's about let's not make bogeys. (If) You don't make bogey, the worst you can shoot is even par."
Crockett further explained this new playing style as playing aggressive to his conservative spots.
"Before he would just play with aggression and try to just work himself through the nerves just by being overly aggressive," Hankins said. "Whereas now he manages his nerves, and he plays in really much more conservative safe spots, which then allows him to play much more consistently."
In Crockett's mind this newfound consistency is the number-one thing that's felt different to him this year from last year. But it hasn't materialized in his best rounds, rather it's revealed itself when he doesn't play his best.
"I'm just the most consistent I've been for sure," Crockett said. "My good has always been good. But I'm definitely just in a much more consistent place. My bad has never been this good."
While it's comforting to Crockett that his bad has improved, he'll need his A-game Monday-Wednesday when the Tigers travel to Morgan Hill, California, for the NCAA Regionals at The Institute Golf Club if he hopes to lead the Tigers to a top-five finish and their first NCAA Championships appearance since 2014.
Neither Crockett, his teammates, nor the MU coaches know much about The Institute Golf Club as it is one of the most private courses in the country, but one thing Crockett does know is he's not going to change a thing about how he attacks the golf course.
"Some people might hit driver on some holes. Some people might lay up on some," Crockett said. "But I'm not afraid to play it my way and make it work my way."