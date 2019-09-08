The collegiate golf season is almost upon us, and Missouri's women team open their season Monday in the Prestwick Golf Club in Woodbury for the Minnesota Invitational.
The two day tournament features 15 teams playing 36 holes.
The Tigers will be lead by senior Jessica Yuen. She was the top of the card during her junior year, averaging 73.64 . Yuen has 11 top-10 finishes in her career, and will look to repeat a NCAA Championships qualifying performance to earn an invitation to the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Yuen is the designated golfer to carry the Folds of Honor bag in Minnesota. At every tournament, a different golfer will carry a special bag and the team asks fans to pledge a dollar to the organization for every birdie the golfer makes.
Joining Yuen will be four first-time starters.
The lineup includes Bri Bolden, a product of Mokena, Illinois, a two-time runner up at the Illinois State Championships during her time at Lincoln-Way High School. She has won 16 tournaments till date including the 2016 Illinois Junior Girls Amateur Championship.
Sophia Yoemans occupies the third spot in the lineup. A resident of Red Wing, Minnesota, she will be playing just 40 miles away from her hometown. In high school, she won three individual state championships from 2017 to 2019, and played in several amateur tours, twice qualifying for the USGA Girls Junior Amateur Championships, advancing to the nationals in 2017 and 2018.
Fourth in the lineup is junior transfer Noelle Beijer. Beijer transferred to Missouri after winning the NCAA Division II team national championship and earning WGCA second-team All-American honors with Florida State. Beijer will have two more seasons of eligibility.
The final newcomer is Columbia native, Julia Bower. A product of Rock Bridge High School, the redshirt sophomore tied for the 2016 Missouri Class Two individual championship.
Live scoring for the tournament will be available here.