Missouri softball head coach Larissa Anderson had lofty goals for the Tigers coming into the 2020 season.
After the Tigers’ loss against eventual national champion UCLA in the NCAA regionals in 2019, assistant coach Chris Malveaux let Anderson know exactly how he felt about the team heading into the 2020 season.
“We’re going to the College World Series,” Malveaux told Anderson shortly after the loss to UCLA.
Anderson spoke on how impactful the game against UCLA was Tuesday.
“It’s one of those where you know what you need to coach against, how your players need to perform and the players you need to have in order to compete with the future national champion,” Anderson said.
However, due to the NCAA sanctions, the Tigers will be ineligible for postseason play in 2020.
Anderson said it is disappointing and heartbreaking to not be eligible for the postseason, but she thinks it could have a positive impact on the team psychologically going forward.
“We could have a lot of fun with it,” Anderson said. “It’s going to be refreshing for them, but it’s going to show them how they need to play all the time regardless of if you have sanctions. You play great when you play free.”
Looking ahead to the 2020 season, the Tigers return many of their key everyday position players from 2019.
Kimberly Wert returns for her junior year after a stellar 2019 campaign. Wert led the team in home runs and RBI in 2019, her first year with the Tigers after transferring from Hofstra in Hempstead, New York. She recorded three home runs and five RBI in Saturday’s Black and Gold game.
Similar to Wert, junior Brooke Wilmes shone in 2019, as she led the team in hits with 67. Wilmes earned a spot on the 2020 Preseason All-SEC Team for her stellar bat and plate discipline, only striking out seven times in 2019.
The Tigers have experience across their lineup; however, their pitching staff isn’t as experienced. Missouri will have to replace Madi Norman and Cassie Gasper, who combined for 54 of a possible 60 starts in 2019.
The pitching staff returns Eli Daniel, who could be asked to start more games after being a key reliever in 2019. Anderson will also have to rely on a few freshmen to take the mound, including Jordan Weber, Emma Nichols and Megan Schumacher.
The SEC preseason poll predicted Missouri to finish 10th in the conference. However, Anderson and her team have eclipsed those predictions before, as they made the NCAA tournament in 2019 after being predicted to finish last in the SEC.
Even though they face significant challenges, it is nothing new to Anderson and her team.
“I’m so proud of the players that we have and how they’ve responded and how they’ve taken this adversity,” Anderson said. “We were always going to face adversity, and they are positive about it. They are going to play for the love of the game and they’re playing for Mizzou.”
Missouri will be tested early and often during the season, as many of the teams on the Tigers’ schedule made the NCAA tournament in 2019. Five of those schools reached the Women’s College World Series, including the eighth-ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers, who the Tigers will face in the NFCA Leadoff Classic.
“They have an unbelievable All-American pitcher, so that’s going to be a real good test for us,” Anderson said.
Prior to their Saturday game against Minnesota, the Tigers will begin their season against Notre Dame at 11 a.m. Friday in Clearwater, Florida.