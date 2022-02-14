Following the Tyson Invitational, Missouri men's track and field fell from the USTFCCCA Top 25, and the women's team remains unranked.
Junior Martin Prodanov ranked No. 10 in the men's mile, while setting the Missouri indoor record for the event. Prodanov's time of 3 minutes, 58.72 seconds is among the 75 collegiate mile times quicker than four minutes for the 2022 indoor season.
Of field competitors, freshman Claudina Diaz ranked No. 10 in the women's high jump and sophomore Ayele Gerken ranked No. 24 in the women's long jump.
Junior Arianna Fisher and sophomore Mara Häusler ranked No. 6 and No. 16, respectively, in the women's triple jump.
On the men's side, junior Georgi Nachev ranked No. 8 in the men's triple jump, and redshirt junior Mitch Weber ranked No. 23 in the men's weight throw.
Missouri has removed the JDL Fast Track meet from its schedule, as the program's plan for this weekend is to be announced.