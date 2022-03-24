Missouri sent seven long distance runners to compete Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, where junior Martin Prodanov etched his name into the school record book. Prodanov, the indoor mile record holder, set the outdoor 1,500-meter record at the Raleigh Relays.
In a field of 200 finishers, Prodanov took fourth place with a time of 3 minutes, 40.73 seconds, shattering the previous record of 3:41.89 set by Will Crocker in 2016.
Sophomore Davis Helmerich finished 101st in the men's mile with a time of 3:50.89, while sophomore Angus Beer did not start.
In the men's 5,000, sophomore Marquette Wilhite placed 20th with a time of 13:53.98, second-best in Missouri's outdoor record book. Wilhite is the second Tiger to break 14 minutes in the event.
Seniors Owen Bishop and Jacob Nicholson finished with times of 14:53.47 and 14:56.28, respectively. Sophomore William Sinclair did not finish.
The Tigers continue their weekend at 10 a.m. Friday in the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, with men's and women's triple jump and at 1 p.m. in the Ole Miss Classic in Oxford, Mississippi, with men's and women's weight throw.