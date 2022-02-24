Missouri women's golf heads to Tallahassee, Florida, on Friday for the Florida State Match Up tournament looking to build off a successful start to its spring season at Florida Atlantic.
“The FAU event was a great start because we made a lot of birdies," coach Stephanie Priesmeyer said. "We had three players that had their career best scores."
Missouri finished fifth in the final team leaderboards shooting 8-under 856.
Who's returning for the second tournament
Of the three Tigers to score career bests, Brianne Bolden led Missouri's charge with 12-under 204 to finish tied for second in the individual field.
Bolden's score was the second lowest 54-hole total in program history.
“She made a lot of putts," Priesmeyer said. "She was in a great place mentally and her iron play was so crisp."
Bolden, along with Sophia Yoemans, Emily Staples and Noelle Beijer will all make their second appearances of the spring season.
Yoemans and Staples were separated by just one shot at FAU, scoring 214 and 215, respectively.
Beijer struggled at FAU but has the full support of her coach heading into the weekend.
“She’s put in a lot of work the last couple of weeks, and she is way more confident," Priesmeyer said. "I’m excited to see what happens with her at Florida State."
Keagan Dunn, who traveled as the fifth Missouri golfer to FAU, will be replaced this weekend by Martina Munoz.
Munoz made one start in the fall for the Tigers at the Johnie Imes Invitational where she shot 232 with a low round score of 75.
Keys for FSU
While Missouri is playing its second straight tournament in Florida, the challenges this weekend will come from playing a very different course layout.
“At Florida State we’re going to have more undulating greens,” Priesmeyer said. “Our first tournament was pretty benign. There wasn’t a lot of slope or uphill, downhill.”
Missouri goes into Tallahassee with a lot of team confidence and is ready to take on a field that includes three ranked opponents — No. 3 Oregon, No. 16 Florida State and No. 20 Arizona.
Building on what the team did well at FAU and cleaning up some of the smaller details will be the key factors to the team and individual success at FSU.
“I think our ball striking is in a good place right now," Priesmeyer said. "Our focus will be the greens and really working on some short game with our wedges."
Missouri will be paired with Coastal Carolina and Mercer at 8:30 a.m. Friday. The tournament is a three-day event at Seminole Legacy Golf Course.