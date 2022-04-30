Missouri baseball broke the school record for runs in an SEC game in its 19-8 win over Mississippi State.
The performance broke a five-game losing streak and came at the right time as the SEC Tournament looms .
“I didn’t know that that was a school record,” coach Steve Bieser said. “It feels pretty good to know that the guys have done something like that and they did it together.”
Ross Lovich led the way Saturday, going 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI. Before this weekend, Lovich only had two home runs in his college career; he has three this series.
After a slow start in SEC play, Lovich was benched by Bieser. He made his way back into the lineup because of Carlos Peña’s recent struggles.
Since being reinstated back into the lineup, he has found his groove.
“What helped me find it was not chasing as much,” Lovich said. “I was swinging at balls and pressing trying to do too much. Less is more and that really helped me.”
The entire offense used Saturday as a bounce-back opportunity.
After scoring 16 runs combined in its last four games, Missouri (23-17, 6-14 SEC) scored 19 runs. Nine batters got a hit for the Tigers, and six earned multiple hits.
Not only did Missouri hit, but it hit with runners in scoring position — something the Tigers failed to do once Friday. Every player who started for the Tigers recorded a run and an RBI in the record-setting performance.
“For six straight innings we grinded bats out,” Bieser said. “When you do that it makes you start wearing on that pitcher. We faced a strikeout pitcher today, and when he’s not striking guys out early in the game he starts doubting himself a little bit, he starts missing with location and we were able to take advantage of some of the spots he missed.”
Things didn’t look like they would go this way early. Spencer Miles let the Bulldogs (25-19, 9-11) load the bases but only gave up two runs. Missouri responded quickly in the bottom of the first, when Fox Leum crushed a grand slam. Leum hit the ball to the deepest part of Taylor Stadium but still managed to muscle it over the wall. The four-run blast set the tone for Missouri, which scored at least one run in each of the next five innings.
“It’s a big confidence booster,” Josh Day said. “It gives you a lot of momentum going in to the rest of the innings. It was a big moment and we are gonna rally off it.”
The Tigers have a chance to win their third SEC series in Sunday’s rubber match. Outside of series openers, Missouri is 6-1 at home in SEC games.