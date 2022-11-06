Three-star wide receiver Keelan Smith announced his offer from MU on Friday, marking the Liberty North wideout's first SEC offer. Smith has been recruited by wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler and tight ends coach Erik Link.
Smith noted that his conversations with Peeler — who turns heads with the NFL talent he's coached — and Link have made Missouri feel like home. The two see Smith as a great fit in the offense from his character to his leadership to how his work ethic on and off the field have bettered his high school career.
"Receiving an offer from my home state is a wonderful feeling — something I’ve always wanted," Smith said. "And on top of that, getting an SEC offer is just great knowing how much work I’ve put into all of this."
Smith wants to grow within a program, and Missouri has set itself apart in the recruiting process from how the coaches and the staff have worked together to the atmosphere on the field and in the locker room.
Looking to better his future beyond just playing football and his progress in college, Smith holds a leadership nature to heart. It's more than just personal achievements for the wideout.
"My team and I are just focused on winning state, since we lost in the state game last year," Smith said. "We know we got what it takes, and I just have to be a leader and a big contributor for my team."
Missouri also offered defensive lineman London Merritt, he announced Oct. 31 while recruited by linebackers coach DJ Smith. Merritt holds offers from seven other Power Five programs with Missouri being the third SEC school to the table with the 2025 recruit along with Auburn and Arkansas.
Who visited Saturday?
Four-star commit Logan Reichert made another visit to Missouri on Saturday for the Tigers' bout with Kentucky. The 2023 offensive tackle has made three stops at Memorial Stadium after verbally committing in September.
Class of 2023 commits five-star kicker Blake Craig, three-star defensive end Jahkai Lang, five-star long snapper Brett Le Blanc and four-star tight end Brett Norfleet along with younger brother Aaron Norfleet — a class of 2026 lineman — also visited.
Visiting cornerback Kendel Dolby — a sophomore at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M — holds 18 offers, including one from Missouri. The junior-college product is being heavily sought out by Washington State, where he visited Sept. 23.
Other Missouri targets and offered recruits were in attendance. The players listed below were on a visitation sheet obtained by the Missourian.
Five-star punter Daniel Hull
Three-star OT Brandon Solis (offered)
Three-star DL Caden Wiest
RB Rickie Dunn (preferred walk-on offer)
RB Carson Morgan (offered)
Four-star DE Williams Nwaneri (offered)
Three-star WR David Dossett (offered)
Three-star TE Whit Hafer (offered)
Three-star ATH Titus Cram
Four-star ATH Dierre Hill Jr. (offered)
Four-star WR Isaiah Mozee (offered)
ATH Landon Pace (offered)
WR Zachary Allen (offered)
WR Keenan Harris (offered)
Kaiser update
Kaiser made his third visit on the recruiting trail Saturday to Manhattan, Kansas. The junior visited Iowa State prior to his trips to Missouri and Kansas State.