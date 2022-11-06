Sam Kaiser throws off of one foot (copy) 11/6/22

Three-star wide receiver Keelan Smith announced his offer from MU on Friday, marking the Liberty North wideout's first SEC offer. Smith has been recruited by wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler and tight ends coach Erik Link.

Smith noted that his conversations with Peeler — who turns heads with the NFL talent he's coached — and Link have made Missouri feel like home. The two see Smith as a great fit in the offense from his character to his leadership to how his work ethic on and off the field have bettered his high school career.

