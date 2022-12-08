Brock Mauller is a true Columbian.
He was born here in 2000, went to Tolton and currently attends Missouri, where he joined Tiger Style wrestling and quickly became one of the program’s most decorated individuals.
In his first three years as a Tiger, Mauller was a three-time NCAA qualifier, three-time Mid-American Conference champion and also a three-time NCAA All-American. Mauller is currently ranked No. 9 in the nation in the 149-pound weight class.
During Mauller’s junior year, he entered the NCAA Tournament with a perfect 17-0 record and qualified as the No. 3 seed in his weight class, won the MAC title at his weight class, notched one MAC wrestler-of-the-week honor and stood in fifth place on the national podium.
It was soon determined that the following season Mauller would use his redshirt. During a “redshirt” season, an athlete may be withdrawn from competition and events for one year to further develop their skills while not missing out on any eligibility. Most athletes take their redshirt season during their freshman year to maximize the time they can perform at the highest level.
That was not the case for Mauller.
When Mauller entered MU’s wrestling program his freshman year, then-redshirt sophomore Grant Leeth was at the top of the rotation and ranked No. 4 in the nation in the 149 weight class. Leeth suffered numerous injuries that sidelined him and forced Mauller into action midway through his freshman year.
“It was either swim or drown,” he said.
In his first action of the season at the Lindenwood Open, Mauller went 3-1 and finished in second.
After that, he won 10 consecutive matches.
During that season, he finished with a record of 32-5 while not dropping a single match in conference competition. He won the MAC championship and finished in sixth place at the NCAA Tournament in the 149 weight class.
It is safe to say Mauller was far from drowning.
His sophomore and junior seasons only saw improvement. He continued to defeat ranked opponents, placed on the national stage and remained in the nation’s top five in the 149-pound weight class.
But, in the back of his mind, Mauller always knew he had a redshirt season waiting.
“I knew I always had that redshirt year tucked away, maybe for a rainy day if I did get hurt,” he said. “Luckily, I stay pretty healthy and wrestle clean, so I don’t put my body in too many of those bad positions — knock on wood.”
Wrestling is a big commitment, though. Part of the reason Mauller decided to pursue wrestling in middle school was that it required a bigger time commitment than football — the other sport he played competitively. He said once he got to middle school, he wasn’t sure which direction he wanted to take.
“I always felt more drawn to wrestling,” he said. “In football, you rest from November until the summer; wrestling is just more. So I stuck with wrestling and set my goals as high as I could: national champion and Olympic gold medalist.”
To achieve those goals, there’s a commitment that’s both mental and physical that cannot be overlooked. Mauller did not get the redshirt year of development before competition that most wrestlers are granted. For him, it was three straight years of competition.
“(MU) Coach (Brian) Smith came up to me, and we talked about (the redshirt),” Mauller said. “I was three years in and grinding season after season; it adds up.”
Mauller admitted that missing out on a season of competition was not exciting news. But he was determined to make the most out of his redshirt year and use it as a development period.
“I think it was a good idea to get a break in there,” he said. “I was still training hard but kind of mentally taking the focus away from every single match every single week and putting more effort toward developing my wrestling.”
Mauller was impressed with the younger talent coming through the program and said he was committed to being at full strength at the same time that they are — which gave the program its best chance to succeed.
“I wasn’t just going to get kicked to the corner, though, because mentally I wanted to be in the lineup,” he said.
Mauller’s stellar performance throughout his first three seasons landed him an opportunity to represent the United States at the U23 Amateur Wrestling World Championships. During his redshirt year, the championships were in Belgrade, Serbia.
“That was a really cool experience, to go to Serbia,” he said. “I was doing both folkstyle and freestyle wrestling, and I think I really got a lot out of it.”
Mauller and the rest of the team were in Serbia for six days, and while he admits the visit was interesting, he cannot see himself living in the area. The only other time he had been out of the country before was on a trip to Mexico to stay at a resort.
“Everything was so different over there, dealing with the language barrier and having to use different currency and that stuff was all really interesting,” he said. “I was there to wrestle though. I wasn’t going out every day or anything like that.”
The U23 tournament was filled with new and familiar experiences for Mauller. He wrestled against opponents who did not speak English, something he had done before. He wrestled with referees who did not speak English — something new.
“I’ve never been in that environment with that many different countries. The refs knew basic English, but when it’s like that, all you can do is wrestle and you don’t have time to sit there and try to figure out what he’s saying,” he said. “They can signal you some things for timing, but it’s definitely interesting.”
Mauller was defeated in his first round by an opponent from Turkey. The United States as a team finished in 14th place.
That year, Mauller also tried wrestling in a different weight class than 149 for the first time — 157.
Mauller entered the Southern Scuffle on Jan. 1 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as an unattached athlete. The event featured other wrestlers from Missouri.
Mauller went undefeated and advanced to the semifinals, taking fifth overall.
“I wasn’t there with as much of a competitive mindset since I was unattached,” he said. “I finished fifth, which I wasn’t super happy with, but it is what it is — I was there to have fun.”
Mauller rounded out his redshirt year competing in the U.S. Senior Freestyle Open in April.
He entered as the No. 5 seed at 70 kilograms and finished in eighth.
This season, Mauller has an overall record of 5-1, only suffering a loss to No. 3 Kyle Parco of Arizona State. He finished in first place at the Tiger Style Invite, his sole tournament appearance so far this season. He’s ranked No. 9 in the nation in the 149-pound weight class and is a leader on a squad that is ranked No. 6 in the country.
Mauller believes he made the right decision in middle school when deciding to pursue wrestling instead of football.
“With wrestling, it’s 100% personal accountability. Wrestling is what I make of it; what I put in is what I get out. I fell in love with that,” he said. “The biggest, strongest guys don’t always win. You have to have a mind and a heart behind it that’s not like any other sport.”
Mauller will see his next action Sunday when the Tigers head to Blacksburg, Virginia, for a top-10 showdown against No. 9 Virginia Tech. The two teams match up well — eight of Missouri’s wrestlers and seven of Virginia Tech’s are ranked in the top 20 of their respective weight classes, according to InterMat rankings.
The Hokies have lost their only dual this season, falling to then-No. 4 Ohio State 18-13. Sunday’s dual against Missouri is Virginia Tech’s first at home this season. Last season, the then-No. 3 Tigers fell to the Hokies 18-16, with the dual coming down to the final match, with Virginia Tech’s Nathan Traxler defeating Missouri’s Zach Elam by sudden victory.
Virginia Tech’s 149-pound wrestler is freshman Caleb Henson, who is currently ranked No. 13 in the weight class. The dual begins at 3:30 p.m.
The Tigers will take a separate squad to the Northern Iowa Open on Saturday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The Open will feature wrestlers from Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, Upper Iowa, Wisconsin and of course UNI and Missouri. Matches start at 9 a.m.