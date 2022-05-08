It was supposed to be a regular Friday for Kyra Reeves.
At 6 a.m. on February 19, 2021, the former Missouri soccer player was about to be awakened by her typical morning alarm when her teammate woke her abruptly. Reeves had missed calls from her grandmother and former coach Bryan Blitz.
She was then asked to report to Blitz's office.
“At first, I had no clue what was happening,” Reeves said. “I thought I was in trouble.”
Shortly after, she received life-changing news: Reeves’ mother, Chrisla Reeves, had died from COVID-19 complications.
Four days later, her father Jason passed away from the same circumstances.
“It was mostly just confusion and a deep sadness at first,” Reeves said. “Even today, I’ll just be sitting there and I’ll start thinking ‘Are my parents really gone?’”
The past 15 months have been a traumatic battle for Reeves — one that most people cannot fathom. She returned to school the following month after her parents’ death, juggling college coursework, offseason workouts and looking after her little brother Jaylon, who is now a senior in high school.
“When people leave your life, you’re still on this Earth, so I still had to do what was right for me even though I didn’t have my parents' guidance anymore,” Reeves said. “So making all these choices by myself was hard for me at first.
"I was always checking myself, when I really didn’t have anyone else to do it for me. The little things like getting out of bed, eating, drinking water and going to practice were all more difficult. I wasn’t really taking care of my body.”
Things didn’t get easier for Reeves. Last July, she started experiencing pain in her hip. She received treatment and was able to play through the injury at the start of the 2021 season, but a collision with a teammate at practice fractured her hip bone. Reeves was required to get surgery, ending her season.
Although Reeves has endured hell over the last year, many have been inspired by her journey of resilience. Last month, she received the annual Inspiration Award at the Women’s Intersport Network luncheon at Columbia College.
“It meant a lot,” Reeves said of winning the award. “It was also very emotional for me because I know a lot of people are inspired by my story.
"I have friends who were really close to my parents, and they still feel really sad about ( their deaths) and they’ll look at me and say ‘Those were your parents, and you’re still in school, you’re still striving, you have goals.’ And that’s motivational for me, just seeing how I’m going about it and how people are inspired by that.”
Although Reeves has inspired many, she maintains that she couldn’t do it alone. She credits the university community for its support when she needed it the most.
“One of the main reasons I even came to Mizzou was because I felt like it was a family,” Reeves said. “I was given the right resources and support (to help me deal with this tragedy).”
Reeves is also grateful for the help of her past assistant coaches, along with now-retired therapist Debbie Wright.
Her relationship with her younger brother has also strengthened, acknowledging that she has a different role now as an older sibling.
“We grew up pretty fast after all this happened,” Reeves said. “Now I feel like he’s my own kid or something. I just want to make sure he’s staying on top of his stuff because a lot of the time, I feel like I don’t have a person like that right now for myself, so it’s important to me that he keeps his priorities straight.
"I want him to know that I’ll be that person for him.”
Reeves' relationship with her faith has also changed. She prays more than ever now, which has helped her cope tremendously .
“I don’t even think I’d be here if I didn’t have such strong faith,” Reeves said.
Reeves also still deals with some depression and anxiety but continues to try to have a positive outlook on life.
“I had to change my perspective on a lot of things,” Reeves said. “I was finding myself complaining a lot and being frustrated with my situation. But then I soon realized that everything happens for a reason, and God took my parents because he felt that I could handle it, and I feel like it’s a part of my story unfortunately.
"But I’m making the most of it. I’m still trying to find my purpose in this world. I see people a lot differently now, which gives me a different perspective on life. Knowing that I’ll have a family of my own one day gives me the motivation to keep going.”
For those who have gone through a similar tragedy, Reeves has some advice.
“If you’re not okay, don’t try to go through it alone,” Reeves said. “Try to lean on people, and God as well. Don’t be afraid to reach out to talk about it, and try to put yourself first.”
Reeves additionally shared that she will be leaving Missouri for a fresh start. She recently entered the transfer portal and hopes to choose a school at which she can contribute to winning. She also plans on continuing her degree in textile and apparel management, with the goal of being in the fashion industry one day — including modeling.
“I just want to enjoy life and the people in my life,” Reeves said. “Being genuinely happy is important to me.”