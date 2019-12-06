Ja'Mari Ward stood at the beginning of his approach before sprinting down the straightaway and then leaped into the air.
Ward sailed deep into the long jump pit, and when he landed, he caused sand to fly out of the pit and into lanes three and four on the nearby track.
The jump was Ward's first since his winning jump at the USATF national championships in July in Des Moines, and his mark of 7.85 meters was enough to win the Missouri Holiday Opener on Friday at Hearnes Fieldhouse.
"I felt really good actually," Ward said. "The plan was to at least go over eight meters just to get that done early in the season. The jump didn't go as I kind of planned it, but it wasn't too bad."
Ward wasn't done after what would eventually be his winning jump. He walked over to the track and secured a third place finish in the 60 meter run with a time of 6.90 seconds.
Unfortunately for Ward, the sprint took some wind out of his sails and left him fatigued for the rest of the afternoon.
"The 60 (meter) run took a lot more out of me than I thought it would," Ward said.
Ward ended up scratching the 200 meter run and only attempting one more long jump, a leap of 7.81 meters in the fourth round.
Just behind Wars was Roberto Vilches, the third place finish at last summer's Pan American Games in the high jump. He competed unattached in the long jump and finished in a close second with a mark of 7.80 meters.
On the women's side, senior Jordan McClendon and freshman Mara Häusler had two of the most impressive performances of the day, with meet records in the weight throw and triple jump. McClendon won the women's weight throw with a heave of 21.36 meters.
Häusler earned the second furthest mark in program history in her collegiate debut with a jump of 12.87 meters, just behind junior Mireli Santos' school record of 13.21 meters.
The transition to collegiate training has been smooth for Häusler, who said having a full-time jumps coach for the first time has helped her a lot this season.
"Practice is going really well. I was going for 13 meters, but I'm super happy with the PR (personal record)," Häusler said. "Right now, I feel like I'm stronger than ever before."
Häusler and some other Missouri jumpers did an approach shorter than normal to focus on their technique and still reached a mark of nearly 13 meters with a short approach. She wants to reach 13.50 meters this season, and that mark would give Missouri a great triple jump duo with Häusler and Santos.
Graduate student Karissa Roman won the high jump with a mark of 1.70 meters in her return after redshirting both the indoor and outdoor seasons last year. She was just ahead of freshman Marissa Jensen's second place finish of 1.65 meters.
Roman sat out last season to give herself another year of eligibility while she earns her MBA in business administration.
"I don't want to call it strategic, but I kind of wasn't ready to leave," Roman said. "I'm going to be here until December 2020 so it kind of made sense to extend my eligibility a little bit and continue training."
Missouri added 12 more wins on the afternoon for 16 wins in 32 events. The Tigers swept the 60 meter run and 60 meter hurdles. In the hurdles, Missouri had wins by freshman Chris McKinzey Jr. and sophomore Morgan O'Neal. In sprint, junior Nylo Clarke and sophomore Arianna Fisher finished in first.
Clarke was a former soccer player at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, running both on the track and on the pitch before transferring to Missouri last season, where he was just shy of qualifying for the SEC final in the 400 meter run.
"Last year was my first real indoor season," Clarke said. "Now, I just have more of a mature mentality, and I think that's kind of helped me out a lot this year."
Clarke also was on the winning 4x400 meter relay team with 200 meter winner Jayson Ashford, Caulin Graves and Eduardo Favela.
Next, the Tigers have the Missouri Intercollegiate on Jan. 17 at Hearnes.