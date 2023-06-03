Kerrick Jackson is expected to be named the next head coach of Mizzou baseball, per a report Saturday night from PowerMizzou.
Jackson, who was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers from 2011-15 under Tim Jamieson, spent the past season as the head coach at Memphis, taking the program to a 29-28 record that included a 10-14 mark in American Athletic Conference play and no postseason berth beyond the conference tournament.
His other head coaching stop came at Southern, where he spent three seasons between 2018-20 and compiled a 47-67 record. The Jaguars made one trip to an NCAA Regional under Jackson after winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference title in 2019
Missouri fired coach Steve Bieser last Sunday, announcing a national search for a new head coach would begin immediately. Mizzou went 30-24 in Bieser’s seventh and final season with a 10-20 mark in Southeastern Conference action.
Jackson is a St. Louis native and Kirkwood alum. In college, he pitched at St. Louis Community College before one-season stints at Bethune-Cookman and Nebraska.
In 2021, he served as president of the MLB Draft League.