Kerrick Jackson

Kerrick Jackson

 Courtesy of Memphis athletics

Kerrick Jackson is expected to be named the next head coach of Mizzou baseball, per a report Saturday night from PowerMizzou.

Jackson, who was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Tigers from 2011-15 under Tim Jamieson, spent the past season as the head coach at Memphis, taking the program to a 29-28 record that included a 10-14 mark in American Athletic Conference play and no postseason berth beyond the conference tournament.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.