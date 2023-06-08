Tim Jamieson

Tim Jamieson

 Courtesy of Southern Illinois athletics

Tim Jamieson will be returning to Missouri baseball after seven years away from the program, this time as an assistant on new coach Kerrick Jackson’s staff. The news was first reported by Matt Pauley, the host of Sports Open Line on KMOX Sports.

Jamieson served as Missouri’s head coach from 1995-2016, compiling a record of 698-565-2 with the program. He also was an assistant for MU from 1989-94 under Gene McArtor.

  Reporter, Fall 2022