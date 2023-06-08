Tim Jamieson will be returning to Missouri baseball after seven years away from the program, this time as an assistant on new coach Kerrick Jackson’s staff. The news was first reported by Matt Pauley, the host of Sports Open Line on KMOX Sports.
Jamieson served as Missouri’s head coach from 1995-2016, compiling a record of 698-565-2 with the program. He also was an assistant for MU from 1989-94 under Gene McArtor.
In 22 seasons as head coach, Jamieson guided the Tigers to nine NCAA Tournament appearances. During his tenure, the Tigers produced three first-round Major League Baseball draft picks in Aaron Crow, Kyle Gibson and Max Scherzer.
Jackson mentioned in his introductory press conference that he maintains a strong relationship with Jamieson. Jackson was an assistant and recruiting coordinator for Jamieson at MU from 2011-15. When Jackson took the head coaching job at Memphis for the 2023 season, Jamieson joined his coaching staff as a pitching coach after serving in the same role at Southern Illinois for the previous three seasons.
Jackson, a Columbia native, graduated from Rock Bridge High School. His father Dick Jamieson was an offensive coordinator for Missouri football under Al Onofrio from 1972-77.