The No. 9 Missouri volleyball team is slated to host the conference favorite, No. 3 Kentucky, in back-to-back matches at Hearnes Center starting Wednesday.
After a 319-day break since last year’s final match against Nebraska, the Tigers (2-0) opened up strongly against Alabama, beating the Crimson Tide twice, including a match sweep in the series finale. The Tigers had a combined 92 kills on a hitting percentage of .323, while also tallying 19 total blocks.
Four Missouri players swept the Southeastern Conference awards for Week 2. This is only the second instance of this feat in the SEC, with Kentucky doing it back in 2016.
“It was great to see so many different players come in and contribute, as we’ll need that kind of production all season long,” coach Josh Taylor said.
However, the Tigers will shift from being the favorites to the underdogs as they return for the home opener. Kentucky, who had the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2020, received 11 of 13 first place votes by SEC coaches before the season started.
“They are going to beat you with fundamentals,” Taylor said. “And the only way to beat that is by playing better fundamental volleyball.”
Beating the Wildcats (2-0) hasn’t always been easy for Missouri; Kentucky leads the all-time series 9-5, including sweeps of the Tigers twice last season. The experienced Tigers will look to end their five-match losing streak to Kentucky.
“We can expect a high power offense and clean, crisp volleyball,” Taylor said.
Kentucky racked up 109 kills in its opening series against Tennessee, including 33 from Avery Skinner. Madison Lilley will also be somebody to watch out for on offense, as she tallied 90 combined assists against the Volunteers.
Defensively, the Wildcats put on a dig-heavy performance in their season openers. The combination of 26 digs from Lilley and 25 from Gabby Curry led to the Wildcats finishing with 105 digs combined in the two games.
Skinner, Lilley and Curry were all named to the 2020 preseason All-SEC team.
Despite the momentum Kentucky has going for it, Taylor has some weapons of his own that will impact the top-10 matchup.
Kylie Deberg will lead the Tigers on offense after registering 31 kills on a .391 hit percentage in her first two games. Deberg will be joined by Anna Dixon, who had 20 kills in her Tigers debut, and Tyanna Omazic, who recorded 14 kills. Andrea Fuentes will look to continue setting up her attackers after recording 72 assists last week.
Omazic will also lead the charge on defense, as she enjoyed 11 blocks against the Crimson Tide. The Tigers are currently ranked second in the SEC in total blocks with 19. The lone freshman on the squad, Emily Brown, had 24 digs in her first two games as a Missouri Tiger, only adding to the already impressive defense.
Both matches will be televised nationally on ESPNU at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday night from Hearnes Center. Fans will be allowed to attend, but capacity will be limited because of COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets can be found on the Missouri Athletics website.